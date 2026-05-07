Corintis Appoints Liquid Cooling Pioneer Geoff Lyon as President

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corintis , a Swiss-based innovator developing advanced liquid cooling solutions, today announced that Geoff Lyon has joined the company as President. Lyon adds seasoned executive leadership to the Corintis team at a pivotal moment, as the company’s microfluidic direct-to-chip technology reaches commercial scale. Lyon is widely recognized as one of the founders of the modern liquid cooling era. As the former CEO and CTO of CoolIT Systems, Lyon brings both deep technical grounding and proven commercial leadership to Corintis.“I have spent my career working to advance liquid cooling technology, and I am truly inspired by what the team at Corintis has developed,” said Lyon. “Their advancements in microfluidic applications represent a breakthrough performance leap in direct-to-chip liquid cooling. This is exactly the kind of step-change the industry needs to keep pace with the thermal demands of next-generation AI chips, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the brilliant team at Corintis.”“Geoff Lyon helped build the foundation that the liquid cooling industry stands on today,” said Remco van Erp, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Corintis. “Having the person who pioneered direct liquid cooling in data centers join our team is an extraordinary validation of what we are building. His experience and credibility will be invaluable as we scale, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Corintis.”The appointment comes as liquid cooling transitions from a niche capability to a structural requirement for modern data centers.About CorintisHeadquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an office in Bellevue, Washington, U.S., and Munich, Germany Corintis specializes in direct-to-chip liquid cooling, utilizing microfluidic technology. Its unique generative design and manufacturing platform enables cooling to be precisely adapted to the chip level, which can be implemented as a cost-effective drop-in replacement to standard liquid cooling or integrated inside the GPU. Corintis’ approach supports up to 3x lower temperatures compared to standard cold plates, as previously validated by Microsoft, higher power densities, improved energy efficiency, and lower environmental impact — key requirements as AI workloads continue to push the limits of traditional data center design.

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