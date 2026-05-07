National Cybersecurity Center Shares the One Change That Stops Most Account Takeovers

The National Cyber Security Center

This World Password Day, securing three accounts with one simple step puts you ahead of most online threats​

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your email is linked to every password reset, banking account, and shopping profile you own. Because of this, it is often the first account attackers attempt to access when credentials are exposed in a data breach. In fact, 94% of breaches involve weak or reused passwords. When multiple accounts share the same password, a single breach can provide access to many others.Today the National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) announced that it is sharing guidance for World Password Day, including a simple step that can help prevent many account takeovers and the key accounts individuals should prioritize securing.Turn On Two-Factor Authentication TodayIf someone gets hold of your password, they can still be stopped from getting in. Two-factor authentication (2FA) sends a code to your phone whenever someone tries to log in. Without that code, access is blocked. Your bank, email, and most major accounts already have this option in their settings. It takes a few minutes to switch on and works on its own after that.Turn on two-factor authentication on your email, bank, and primary shopping account.Look for it under "Security" or "Privacy" in your account settings.Use your phone number or an authenticator app to receive your code.Start With These Three AccountsYou do not need to update every password you own today. Starting with the three accounts that carry the most risk makes the biggest difference.Email: Every password reset for every account you own goes to your inbox. Whoever gets in here can access everything else tied to it.Bank: Holds your money, card details, and transaction history.Online retail account you use most often: Stores your home address and saved payment details.If keeping track of new passwords feels difficult, writing them down and keeping them somewhere secure at home works. Another option Is to use a password manager, which stores everything in one place and reduces how many passwords you need to remember.Check If Your Information Has Already Been ExposedMost people find out their details were leaked long after it happened. Checking takes seconds and tells you which passwords to change first.Created by NCC, MERENA is a free personal cyber advisor that lets you enter your email address and see if it has been part of a known breach. If it has, you know exactly where to start and which passwords to change first.About The National Cybersecurity CenterThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a non-profit organization reimagining the relationship between humans and technology to create a safer digital world. Chartered by law in 2016, the National Cybersecurity Center unites communities, industry, academia, and government to provide tailored awareness, knowledge, and solutions to individuals and organizations, empowering them to safely navigate the digital world. From emerging technologies to everyday online safety, the National Cybersecurity Center is shaping the future of cybersecurity by ensuring that every person has the opportunity to participate securely in our connected world.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.