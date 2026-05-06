SynergySuite and Sightline OS Partner to Bring Real-Time Sales and Supply Chain Intelligence for Enterprise Restaurants

Sightline OS + SynergySuite Partnership

Bidirectional integration connects SynergySuite’s AI-powered back-of-house platform with Sightline OS’s supply chain planning, enabling sharper forecasting.

The best supply chain decisions are made when sales data and supply chain data are in the same room, our partnership gives shared customers exactly that, making both platforms more powerful.” — Yusha Hu of Sightline

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynergySuite , the AI-powered back-of-house platform trusted by enterprise restaurant brands with a growing international footprint, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Sightline OS , the AI-powered supply chain platform built for restaurant chains.For enterprise restaurant teams, this partnership marks a new era of connected intelligence. By bringing together real-time sales data and advanced supply chain forecasting, SynergySuite and Sightline OS are unlocking a smarter, faster way to operate at scale. The integration empowers teams to anticipate demand with greater precision, reduce waste, and make confident decisions across every location, all powered by AI and driven by a single, unified flow of data.What SynergySuite Solves for Enterprise Restaurant TeamsManaging a multi-unit restaurant business is operationally complex in ways that most back-office software was not built to handle. Labor costs, inventory waste, and inconsistent visibility across locations quietly erode margins at every level of the organization. SynergySuite was built specifically to fix that.The platform’s AI-powered back-of-house suite covers inventory management, purchasing, labor scheduling, food safety, cash management, HR, and business intelligence, all in a single connected system. Because every module shares the same data foundation, teams get a real-time, unified view of what’s happening across every location, without toggling between tools or waiting for weekly reports.The results are measurable. SynergySuite customers save an average of 2 to 8 percent on food and labor costs. The platform’s AI Ordering feature, which factors in real-time sales data, inventory levels, weather, and local events, delivers up to 99 percent accuracy in order recommendations, eliminating the guesswork that leads to over-ordering and waste.SynergySuite is designed for scale. The platform works best for multi-unit operators with 20 or more locations, and it is built to handle the complexity of franchise networks, supporting corporate-owned, franchisee-owned, and hybrid structures within the same system.How the Integration WorksThrough the partnership, shared customers can connect their data bidirectionally between the two platforms. SynergySuite’s sales and operations data flows into Sightline OS, where its machine learning engine uses it to produce more accurate demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and supply risk detection. Sightline’s supply chain intelligence flows back into SynergySuite, giving operators a fuller picture across both systems.For SynergySuite customers, the integration means that Sightline OS’s forecasting model begins learning from structured, high-quality operational data from day one. For Sightline OS customers, it means the supply chain decisions they make are grounded in the same real-time sales signals that drive the rest of their business.Sightline OS Enters the Market with Proven ResultsSightline OS launches today with real results from its first enterprise customers. Among them is Din Tai Fung, one of the world’s most operationally demanding restaurant brands, known for its precision across a large, complex menu built around proprietary items.Since onboarding to Sightline OS, Din Tai Fung has achieved a 25 percent reduction in out-of-stocks across their highest-priority SKUs, the items most critical to the guest experience. Before Sightline OS, the team was operating with no advanced planning software to support them.For SynergySuite customers exploring a supply chain platform, results like these illustrate what becomes possible when accurate operations data drives supply chain decisions, which is precisely what this integration is designed to enable.A More Complete Back-of-House PlatformSynergySuite has been building toward this kind of connected intelligence since its founding in 2011. The company raised a $12 million funding round in August 2025, led by Oyster Capital with support from First Analysis and Lago Innovation, to accelerate the development of its AI engine and expand its platform to meet the growing demands of enterprise and multi-unit restaurant brands globally.The partnership with Sightline OS extends that mission further. SynergySuite’s back-of-house platform already gives operators control over labor, inventory, and operations. Adding Sightline OS’s supply chain intelligence means shared customers now have an end-to-end operational foundation: one where what they sell, what they order, and what they have in stock are finally working from the same data.Get StartedThe SynergySuite and Sightline OS integration is available now for enterprise restaurant teams. Existing SynergySuite customers can contact their account manager to enable the integration. Teams new to SynergySuite can visit synergysuite.com to schedule a demo and see how the combined solution works for their operation.##About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered back-of-house restaurant management platform built for enterprise and multi-unit operators. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Podgorica, Montenegro, SynergySuite helps restaurant brands manage inventory, purchasing, scheduling, food safety, cash management, HR, and operations in a single connected system. Learn more at synergysuite.com.About Sightline OSSightline OS is the next generation of AI-enabled supply chain planning and management software built for modern restaurant teams. Sightline OS prevents lost sales due to out-of-stocks with machine-learning powered planning, identifies cost savings opportunities vs. contract and vs. commodity markets, and automates the most time-intensive parts of the supply chain team’s workflow. Learn more at sightlineos.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.