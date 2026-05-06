Long Weekend Premium Instant Soups Debut at Target, Marking its First National Retail Partnership

Long Weekend Premium Instant Soups

Fan favorites Carrot Ginger and Tomato Bisque bring big flavor, fun, and modern convenience to the instant soup aisle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Weekend , a new and innovative instant soup brand using bold flavors and premium quality ingredients, has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of two signature favorites, Carrot Ginger and Tomato Bisque, at select Target stores across the country. Inspired by the popularity of freeze-dried soup in Japan, the brand introduces shoppers to a fresh, modern take on instant soup, featuring chef-inspired flavors and nourishing ingredients.This marks the brand’s first national retail partnership since its launch in May 2025. Following successful activations with regional retailers including Wegmans, Roche Bros., and The Fresh Market, the move into Target represents a meaningful next step as the brand continues to grow its presence in the soup aisle.“We’re thrilled to introduce two of our most popular flavors to Target shoppers, making the Long Weekend soup experience even more accessible,” said Derek Nero, Director of Business Development for Long Weekend. “People crave convenient, nutritious meals that actually taste good, so we set out to create something different for the instant soup aisle—real-deal soups that are just like a long weekend – relaxing, stress-free, and delicious.”In addition to Target, Long Weekend will debut at Hy-Vee this month, a major regional grocery retailer across the Midwest.Long Weekend started with a simple idea: real soup, real fast, made to feed more than just your stomach. As the first-of-its-kind, the brand sets itself apart from traditional dried soups with an advanced freeze-drying process that locks in the flavor and nutrition of clean ingredients at peak freshness. Ready in minutes with just hot water, the result is a flavorful and nourishing meal consumers can feel good about.The rollout introduces two standout varieties to Target shoppers:- Carrot Ginger – A zesty blend of carrots and ginger with a pop of citrus, delivering 4 grams of fiber and 210 calories per serving.- Tomato Bisque – A smooth, comforting blend of ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, and roasted garlic with 160 calories and 15% of the recommended dailyvalue of iron and potassium per serving.Both varieties are gluten-free, contain 0g added sugars, and are made without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, offering consumers a wholesome option crafted with just simple, real ingredients.Bringing a sense of playfulness to the instant soup category, Long Weekend stands out on shelves with its spirited and colorful packaging featuring a whimsical cast of vegetable characters, including a Kayaking Ginger and Blissful Basil Artist.The Long Weekend lineup also features globally inspired flavors like Thai Coconut Curry, alongside Italian classics such as Minestrone.Long Weekend Carrot Ginger and Tomato Bisque soups are available now at select Target stores nationwide for approximately $4.99 (SRP). For more information, including nutrition facts, visit EatLongWeekend.com.Media ContactFor media inquiries, product samples, or additional information, please contact Mindy Valone at mindy@mvprconsulting.com.About Long WeekendLong Weekend premium instant soups were inspired by the popularity of freeze-dried soup in Japan – where it's a trusted, everyday staple for consumers. Made in America, Long Weekend is the debut U.S. product line from the West Coast Department, Food & Lifestyle Group of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, based in New York City. For more information, including detailed nutrition facts, please visit EatLongWeekend.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @eatlongweekend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.