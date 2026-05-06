Los Cabos Fashion Week 2026 (3rd Edition) Reaffirms Its Position as a Rising Platform for Latin American Fashion

Los Cabos Fashion Week 3rd Edition Los Cabos Fashion Week Lucia Ugarte, Neto Coppel, Gabriela Camus & Albania Rosario Runway show Los Cabos Fashion Week

A narrative of fashion, identity, and international projection in Baja California Sur

LOS CABOS, CABO SAN LUCA BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the intersection of landscape, sophistication, and creativity, Los Cabos Fashion Week, in collaboration with Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA), and hosted at ME Cabo by Meliá with the support of Grupo Rosa Negra, reaffirmed its 2026 edition as one of the most relevant emerging platforms for Latin American fashion.

The 2026 edition was led by Albania Rosario, President of FDLA Group Inc. and Founder of Los Cabos Fashion Week, who continues to build the platform as a meeting point for Latin American creativity, cultural exchange, and international opportunity.

Set in the iconic destination of Los Cabos, with ME Cabo by Meliá serving as the operational hub, the event delivered a comprehensive program that seamlessly integrated content, experience, and business, in partnership with Grupo Rosa Negra.

From the earliest hours, the arrival of designers and international guests set the tone for a week defined by cultural exchange and collective construction. Simultaneously, fittings and backstage preparations revealed the silent pulse of fashion—where technique, intuition, and craftsmanship converge before taking shape on the runway.

A Key Announcement: New Ambassadors for Los Cabos Fashion Week

A highlight of this third edition was the official announcement of Ernesto Coppel and Gabriela Camus as the new Los Cabos Fashion Week Ambassadors. Los Cabos Fashion Week and FDLA are honored to welcome them into the platform, and deeply value their support and vision as the event continues to expand its impact, reach, and international relevance.

Opening Reception: Cabo Sagrado

The official opening took place at Cabo Sagrado with the Designers Welcome Reception, an exclusive gathering that brought together creatives, press, and special guests in an atmosphere of refined elegance—fostering strategic connections and a shared creative vision.

Fashion Talks: Conversations Shaping the Industry

Content stood at the core of this edition. The Fashion Talks, moderated by Lucía Ugarte, established a platform for critical dialogue within the event.

The first panel featured Albania Rosario, President of FDLA Group Inc. and Founder of Los Cabos Fashion Week, alongside designers Jorge Rey, Carlos Pineda, Carolina Escuredo (Gippco), and Liuska Larez (Ankayaya), exploring identity, material experimentation, and Latin America’s position in the global fashion landscape.

The second talk elevated the conversation with the participation of José Forteza, former Senior Editor at VOGUE Mexico y Latinoamérica and Honorary President of FDLA, offering a key editorial perspective on the international positioning of Latin American design. The panel also included Carlos Sierra, Gustavo López (Kactustyle), and Indira & Isidro—co-founders of Los Cabos Fashion Week and local jewelry designers from Los Cabos—shaping a high-level discussion on industry evolution and global narratives.

The Runway: A Collective Showcase of Latin American Creativity

The runway—central to the event’s visual identity—reached its peak with the Collective Runway Show, hosted by Lucía Ugarte. Featured collections included Carlos Sierra (Women), Indira & Isidro, Ankayaya, Kactustyle, IDOL Jose, and Gippco—each reinforcing a dynamic and evolving creative scene.

The celebration concluded with a striking fireworks display lighting up the Los Cabos sky, followed by an exclusive after party at the CRAFT rooftop by Grupo Rosa Negra, located within ME Cabo by Meliá—a fitting finale to a week defined by creativity and connection.

Pop-Up: See Now, Buy Now

The commercial dimension materialized through the Pop-Up Event under a see now, buy now format, enabling direct sales and fostering a closer relationship between designers and consumers in line with evolving global market dynamics.

Strategic Partners and Media

This edition was made possible thanks to the support of strategic partners:

• ME Cabo by Meliá (Official Host)

• Grupo Rosa Negra and its venues (CRAFT, Taboo Beach Club, Funky Geisha, Tamara Beach, Mamazzita)

• Cabo Sagrado

• Didiamant Fine Jewelry

Official media partners included FDLA Spotlight Magazine, Canela TV, and Chicas Guapas TV.

About Los Cabos Fashion Week

With a proposal that integrates discourse, exhibition, and commercial opportunity, Los Cabos Fashion Week continues to position itself not only as a showcase—but as a platform that projects, articulates, and elevates Latin American fashion onto the global stage.

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