James Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Alameda Health System, which operates Alameda Hospital.

Every patient deserves outstanding care, and we are proud to deliver it in a setting that prioritizes safety, trust, and compassion” — James Jackson, CEO, Alameda Health System

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alameda Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our staff,” said James Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Alameda Health System, which operates Alameda Hospital. “We believe every patient deserves outstanding care, and we are proud to deliver it in a setting that prioritizes safety, trust, and compassion.”“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Alameda Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Alameda Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”“Ensuring patient safety is our highest priority. This recognition affirms the rigorous standards and evidence-based practices our teams follow every day to deliver safe, high-quality care,” said Lisa Laurent, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Physician Executive.Alameda Hospital provides emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and wellness services to the Alameda community. Services include cardiology, 24-hour lab services, cancer care, advanced diagnostic imaging, pulmonary and respiratory care, stroke center, and occupational, speech, and physical therapy.Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facilities were recently ranked among America’s Best Nursing Homes by Newsweek, another national honor.“Providing exceptional care to all, especially the most vulnerable, is at the core of who we are,” said Jackson. “Our employees are deeply committed to delivering outstanding care, and this national recognition reflects the impact of their dedication.”The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.To explore Alameda Hospital’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.About Alameda Health SystemAlameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.About The Leapfrog GroupFounded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and sign up for their newsletter.

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