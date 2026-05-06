Jupid Raises $840K to Give Every Small Business Its Own AI Accountant

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AI-native small business accounting Jupid raises $840,000 in pre-seed funding to help U.S. entrepreneurs cut expenses on accountants and complex software.

Jupid stood out to us because their embedded, AI-first approach creates new revenue opportunities for financial institutions while delivering operational value to entrepreneurs.” — Sergei Bogdanov

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-native small business accounting platform Jupid raises $840,000 in pre-seed funding to help U.S. entrepreneurs cut expenses on accountants and complex software, making accounting services accessible and affordable for small businesses.

By offering its AI accountant directly to entrepreneurs and embedding it inside digital banking platforms, Jupid meets business owners where they already manage their money — no separate software, no extra logins — while making business formation, bookkeeping, and taxes 10x more affordable.

The $840,000 funding round was led by Pre-Seed to Succeed, an investment program for early-stage startups backed by AltaIR Capital, Yellow Rocks, and Smart Partnership Capital, with participation from Michigan State University Research Foundation.

“The mission of Jupid is to enable financial institutions to support entrepreneurs from day one — not only with banking, but with the full financial operating stack.”

— Slava Akulov, co-founder and CEO of Jupid

Founded by Slava Akulov, Anna Khalzova, Sergey Petrov and Ilya Lisin, Jupid offers fully white-label integration directly into digital banking systems, allowing institutions to offer business services without redirecting customers to third-party providers.

Beyond traditional bookkeeping and tax filing, Jupid's contextual AI analyzes transaction patterns, vendor relationships and industry-specific spending behavior to automate accounting workflows with high accuracy — so for a small business owner, accounting simply happens in the background. The platform also features a conversational interface that allows business owners to interact with an AI accountant via WhatsApp, iMessage or embedded chat.

“Jupid stood out to us because their embedded, AI-first approach creates new revenue opportunities for financial institutions while delivering operational value to entrepreneurs.”

— Sergei Bogdanov, co-founder of Pre-Seed to Succeed and Managing Partner at Yellow Rocks

The company plans to use the new funding to expand its AI capabilities, deepen integrations across financial data sources and further automate back-office financial operations for small businesses.

About Jupid

Jupid is an AI-native accountant and tax platform for U.S. entrepreneurs. It builds economic infrastructure that handles LLC formation, bookkeeping, tax filing, and compliance, saving business owners time and money. Jupid embeds its technology directly into banks and fintechs, making professional financial services accessible to nano and micro businesses across America.

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