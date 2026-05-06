Mostly Medicaid Hosts Groundbreaking Gathering of Arizona Medicaid Provider Organizations

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mostly Medicaid convened an unprecedented gathering of Medicaid provider organizations at the Community Health Superheroes Awards event, bringing together more than 70 attendees representing over 40 provider organizations from across Arizona. This is the first event of its kind ever held in Arizona.Held at the Yuma Main Library, the event recognized the critical role community-based providers play in delivering high-quality care to Medicaid members and fostering stronger, more connected systems of care. The afternoon featured an awards ceremony, expert-led discussions, and opportunities for collaboration among providers, policymakers, and community leaders.Banner Health Plans, the event’s sponsor, presented the Community Health Superheroes Awards, honoring organizations who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving outcomes for Medicaid members. Each award highlighted innovation, resilience, and leadership in community-based care. The following organizations received awards based for their innovation, resilience, and leadership in community-based care: Yuma Senior Living; Rx Positive Medical Supply; Crossroads Mission; Achieve Human Services; The Healing Journey; Yuma Safe Babies and Onvida Health.The program opened with remarks from Mostly Medicaid founder and Medicaid thought leader Clay Farris, who set the tone for the day by emphasizing the importance of collaboration, innovation, and shared learning across Arizona’s Medicaid ecosystem.Speakers throughout the event addressed key issues shaping Medicaid today and into the future:Kevin Bagley, former Nebraska Medicaid Director and former LTSS Director for Utah, spoke on the indispensable role of community providers in long-term services and supports (LTSS), underscoring their impact on person-centered care.Councilmember and registered nurse Carol Smith explored the intersection of local policy, clinical care, and community partnerships in improving health outcomes.Ryan Thomsen, ALTCS Administrator for Banner Health Community Plan, outlined key trends and expectations for Medicaid and ALTCS through the remainder of 2026.Fire Department Chief John Louser, Battalion Chief Dan Espino, and colleague Kellan Trammel detailed a new cross-agency mental health crisis response model focused on safety, de-escalation, and connection to care.The event also created space for networking and peer exchange, reinforcing the value of strong partnerships across organizations serving Medicaid populations.“This gathering is a reflection of the dedication and impact of community providers across Arizona,” said Clay Farris, host and emcee. “By bringing leaders together to share insights and recognize excellence, we are helping to strengthen the foundation of care for Medicaid members and their families.”Attendees highlighted the importance of connection and recognition throughout the event. “The thing I enjoyed most about this event was meeting other community leaders,” said one participant. Another attendee noted, “I appreciated the time to learn about different providers in town,” while others emphasized the value of ongoing collaboration and partnership.“We look forward to future events like this. It helps us maintain a strong partnership with Banner Health. Ongoing collaboration like this is very valuable to us,” said Argentina Meza, Manager of Abrio Home Care.The Community Health Superheroes Awards event underscores Mostly Medicaid’s ongoing commitment to elevating provider voices and fostering meaningful dialogue that advances Medicaid programs nationwide.“The Superheroes event was a powerful reminder of the dedication and heart that Yuma’s community providers bring to their work every day," said Cesar Acosta, Treatment Director at Crossroads Mission. "It was an honor to celebrate the collaboration, compassion, and commitment that make a real difference in the lives ofthose we serve.”About Mostly MedicaidMostly Medicaid is a leading platform and community dedicated to connecting, informing, and supporting stakeholders across the Medicaid ecosystem.About Banner Health PlansBanner Health Plans is a leading managed care organization committed to improving health outcomes through accessible, coordinated, and community-focused care.

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