Kentucky National Guard community recognized during Heroes Day at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. —Volunteers, youth leaders and family support staff with the Kentucky National Guard were recognized during Heroes Day at Keeneland Race Course April 12.

Participants gathered in the winner’s circle following the first race of the day, highlighting the contributions of volunteers, members of the Kentucky Teen Council and Family Programs staff who support service members and their families across the commonwealth.

The recognition was part of a larger weekend of events focused on strengthening readiness and resilience within the force. Activities included the Kentucky National Guard’s annual Volunteer Workshop, which provides training and resources to those who assist military families, as well as a post-deployment Yellow Ribbon event supporting MEDEVAC Soldiers and their families as they transition home.

“Heroes Day at Keeneland is a truly special event for Kentuckians,” said Olivia “Alli” Burton, Soldier & Family Readiness Specialist at the Kentucky National Guard Burlington Readiness Center in Northern Kentucky. “It’s a long-standing tradition where our Service Members and their families get to kick back and enjoy all Keeneland has to offer. This event highlights the strength of community and the shared commitment of recognizing Service Members and their families.”

She continued.

“In addition to their recognition after the first race, the Kentucky Teen Council met during the weekend and played a key role in Heroes Day by organizing and operating the Kids Area, offering activities and engagement for military children and families in attendance.”

Heroes Day at Keeneland serves as an opportunity to honor the extended support network behind Kentucky National Guard Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of community programs that contribute to overall force readiness and well-being.

“One of my favorite parts of the day was seeing our Child and Youth Services’ Teen Counsel serve other military children.” added Burton. “Families from every branch gathered in the “Kids Zone,” where our teens worked hard to make personalized bracelets, take pictures and invest in those who were once in their shoes.”

Heroes Day at Keeneland is a recurring event during both the spring and fall race meets that pay tribute to military members, first responders, and healthcare workers that started in 2014 and had a record 4,000 attendees show up in 2024.