Longevity.Technology and AND Capital Ventures Launch Strategic Market Intelligence Partnership

Dr. Denise S. Brown Phil Newman, CEO and Founder, Longevity.Technology

Longevity.Technology's AI-enabled DLT platform becomes a key intelligence and deal-flow resource for AND Capital's healthspan investment strategy.

Healthspan and longevity are moving from a niche theme to an investable, institutional asset class — but the data is fragmented and the signal-to-noise ratio is challenging.” — Dr. Denise Brown, General Partner, AND Capital Ventures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longevity.Technology and AND Capital Ventures today announced a strategic partnership that will make Longevity.Technology's DLT platform a key intelligence and deal-flow resource for AND Capital's health and wellness investment strategy.The collaboration combines Longevity.Technology's AI-enabled market intelligence platform with AND Capital's AI-native, operator-led approach to healthcare technology, longevity, and healthspan and health-related real assets. The goal is to create an AI-augmented, data-driven pipeline that integrates diverse signals to generate deeper understanding and sharper insights into growth-stage investment opportunities.Longevity and healthspan innovation is rapidly transitioning from a specialist category into a broader institutional investment theme, yet the market remains fragmented with emerging science, private company formation, financing activity, clinical pipelines, and public market signals scattered across multiple sources. Longevity.Technology — evolved from a specialist media platform into a leading market intelligence provider — addresses this complexity through its DLT platform, which integrates biotech, financing, public market, and company-level data to help investors, pharma teams, and operators identify emerging companies, track signals, and convert fragmented information into decision-ready intelligence. The AND Capital and Longevity.Technology partnership turns this capability into actionable insights for investment strategy, diligence, and platform development.AND Capital: underwriting complexity across health and wellness innovationAND Capital Ventures is an operator-led growth capital platform focused on sectors where operational complexity, disciplined execution and institutional governance can create durable advantage. The firm's health and wellness strategy focuses on innovations that increase healthspan, improve outcomes, expand care capacity and strengthen essential systems.A structured partnership around deal flow, intelligence and diligenceUnder the arrangement, Longevity.Technology will act as a strategic Market Intelligence and Deal Flow Partner to AND Capital, with an initial focus on:- Curated deal flow: leveraging DLT's coverage of longevity and healthspan companies to surface thesis-aligned opportunities for AND Capital.- Market and thematic insights: providing structured analysis on emerging longevity science, clinical pipelines, health innovation business models and public market signals that inform AND Capital's investment theses.- Due diligence support: combining DLT's company and asset data with Longevity.Technology's specialist research to support competitor mapping, pipeline benchmarking and market landscape work.- Investor education and market briefings: collaborating on briefings and thematic research exploring where complexity, regulation and technology are creating durable opportunities across the healthspan value chain.The partnership is designed to be iterative, with both parties expecting to expand the scope of collaboration as additional strategies, funds and portfolio platforms come online."Healthspan and longevity are moving from a niche theme to an investable, institutional asset class – but the data is still fragmented, the science is evolving quickly, and the signal-to-noise ratio is challenging. Partnering with Longevity.Technology gives us a dedicated, AI-native intelligence layer over this complexity – from clinical pipelines and private financings to public market comparables – so that our operator led teams can focus their time on underwriting, structuring and implementing cross-platform value creation in the real world. We see this as a long-term, strategic relationship that will help us compound a further edge in health innovation and health-related assets as the sector scales."— Dr. Denise Brown, General Partner, AND Capital Ventures Health and Wellness Innovation FundStrengthening an AI-first platform for investors and operatorsFor Longevity.Technology, the partnership is another step in building DLT into a leading intelligence layer for investors, pharma and operators navigating the next wave of longevity and healthspan innovation. The platform already maps longevity-focused biotechs, public stocks and live financing events, and is increasingly used for deal origination, portfolio monitoring and strategic planning."We've spent the last several years investing heavily in AI systems, data pipelines and human research to turn the longevity market into something you can actually underwrite. Our DLT platform is already configured to spot standout companies, track their science and financing trajectories, and surface them as live opportunities for investors. Working with AND Capital is a natural next step because they share our view that healthspan and longevity require real operating expertise."— Ph

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