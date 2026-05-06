Army & Air Force Exchange Service Champions Careers for Veterans, Military Spouses

DALLAS – With military spouse unemployment far outpacing the national average, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reinforcing its commitment to hiring Veterans and military spouses during National Military Appreciation Month.

As the Department of War’s largest retailer, the Exchange is where heroes work, delivering careers that enhance financial stability for military families while supporting Warfighters worldwide.

Since 2013, the Exchange has hired nearly 68,000 Veterans and military spouses. Today, Veterans, military spouses and family members represent 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce, with more than 80% of associates sharing a connection to the military community.

“Hiring those who serve is more than a workforce strategy—it’s mission essential,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “By investing in Veterans and military spouses, the Exchange strengthens the military communities we serve.”

https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-news/2026/04/dod-seeks-to-curb-high-military-spouse-unemployment-with-new-hiring-flexibilities/ Employing spouses remains critical, as many military families rely on dual incomes. By offering stable, transferable careers, the Exchange strengthens financial security supporting retention and readiness across the force.

The Exchange’s Associate Transfer Program enables military spouses to maintain career continuity as they relocate with their service members, preserving seniority, benefits and professional growth opportunities.

The Exchange offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits—including medical, dental, retirement options and the opportunity to serve a meaningful mission. Through proactive hiring initiatives, the Exchange provides hiring preferences for Veterans, military spouses and eligible military family members, including wounded Warriors.

The Exchange’s commitment to hiring heroes continues to earn national recognition. The organization has been named a Military Times Best for Vets Employer for 12 consecutive years and a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine. Additionally, the Exchange has been recognized as a 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes since the award’s inception.

In 2026, Viqtory Media ranked the Exchange among its top Military Friendly® Spouse Employers for the 13th time and a Military Friendly® Employer for the 17th time.

“Military spouse careers are essential to the strength of our armed forces,” said Dr. Patrick Oldenburgh Jr., the Exchange’s executive vice president/chief human resources officer. “Our continued investment in hiring, development and mobility programs ensures that spouses can grow professionally while supporting their families and the mission.”

By investing in Veterans and military spouses, the Exchange delivers a powerful Quality-of-Life force multiplier, enhancing financial stability for military families while strengthening readiness and resilience across the force.

For more information about Exchange careers, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.