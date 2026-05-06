Meet the Warfighter: Aviation at Jacksonville employees get up close with P-8 Poseidon

For about 20 employees from across Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville, DLA Distribution and DLA Disposition, the hum of jet engines and the salty tang of sea air replaced the usual office environment Sept. 3.

The team traded their desks for the flight line at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, touring Navy Maritime Patrol Squadron 30 (VP-30), known as the Pro’s Nest, and gaining a firsthand look at the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and the vital role they play in keeping the machines mission-ready.

The tour was the second installment of Aviation at Jacksonville Director Navy Cmdr. Chris Harvey’s “Meet the Warfighter” series, an initiative designed to bridge the gap between agency logistical support personnel and the warfighters working on the front lines.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day tasks,” Harvey said. “But when you see the aircraft and talk to the sailors who fly and maintain them, you understand the real-world implications of your work. It's not just about numbers on a spreadsheet; it’s about ensuring these aircraft are ready to defend our nation.”

The first installment in Harvey’s series, held earlier this year, offered a glimpse into submarine warfare with a tour of the USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. This time, participants stepped into the realm of maritime patrol, exploring the intricate systems of the P-8 Poseidon, a multi-mission aircraft crucial for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Sailors from VP-30 served as guides, offering insights into the complexities of operating and maintaining the aircraft. They explained the functionality of various components, the rigorous maintenance schedules and the critical role of supplying parts in a timely manner to ensure mission readiness.

“Events like this directly benefit mission readiness because these interactions foster a collaborative environment, enabling Aviation at Jacksonville to tailor its support to the specific needs of the warfighter,” Harvey said.

The tour also provided a platform for open communication and feedback. Participants had the opportunity to ask questions, gain a deeper understanding of the squadron’s operational requirements, and learn how their work directly impacts mission success.

“Seeing the actual aircraft and talking with the Sailors really brings our work to life,” said Terri Watkins Davis, a management analyst and training coordinator in the Customer Operations directorate of Aviation at Jacksonville. “You process requisitions every day, but it's different when you can connect the parts to the specific aircraft they’re going into. It gives you a sense of ownership and pride, knowing you’re contributing to something so important.”

“It’s inspiring to see firsthand how our work contributes to national security,” said Gary Townsend, Aviation at Jacksonville planning supervisor. “It’s easy to get lost in the details, but this experience reminds us that we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Building on the success of the tour, Harvey is planning the next installment of the series, envisioning a waterfront tour showcasing the Navy’s guided missile destroyer (DDG) and littoral combat ship (LCS). This experience would highlight the operational capabilities of these vessels, further illustrating the critical role the DLA enterprise plays in supporting the Navy's global presence.

“The goal is to provide a diverse range of experiences that highlight the breadth of our support to the Navy,” Harvey said. “From submarines to aircraft carriers, our logistics footprint is essential to maintaining naval readiness. These tours help our employees understand the full scope of their impact and reinforce the importance of our partnership with the Navy.”

The “Meet the Warfighter” series is representative of DLA Aviation’s commitment to not only providing effective logistical support but also fostering a culture of understanding, collaboration and shared purpose.

“By connecting the dots between the warehouse and the warfighter, this program strengthens the bond between DLA Aviation and the Navy, ultimately contributing to a more effective and responsive national defense,” Harvey said.

Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:59 Story ID: 564513 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet the Warfighter: Aviation at Jacksonville employees get up close with P-8 Poseidon, by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.