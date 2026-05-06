Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Materiel Readiness Visits RIA-JMTC

By KERI SOLIZRock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A bright orange glow lit the foundry floor as molten metal filled the molds to produce parts for the military.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Materiel Readiness Patrick Kelleher observed the pour during an April 23 visit to Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center that centered around how the Army’s premier metal manufacturer is preparing for the future.

Kelleher, whose portfolio spans the Department of War’s $90 billion maintenance enterprise, arrived focused on strengthening both the Defense Industrial Base and the Organic Industrial Base.

Inside buildings whose structures date back to 1936, RIA-JMTC leaders walked Kelleher through efforts to modernize aging infrastructure, right-size the workforce and expand advanced manufacturing. Kelleher emphasized the need to accelerate organic capability and use funding authorities more effectively, noting that strategic public-private partnerships will be essential to meeting future demand.

Leaders highlighted opportunities tied to the center’s AS9100 certification, which positions RIA-JMTC to support aircraft related production. They discussed material acquisition efforts and the role of the Defense Logistics Agency in supporting those needs. The conversation also covered RIA-JMTC’s capacity to scale production for heightened or wartime requirements.

On the shop floor, the visitors viewed a collaborative welding robot demonstration that showcased how automation is strengthening RIA-JMTC’s modernization efforts by enabling more efficient, repeatable manufacturing processes. Automation supports employees by taking on repetitive welds and allowing skilled technicians to focus on higher value, more complex work.

The tour concluded with the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence, where the group reviewed advanced prototyping, manufacturing and digital engineering capabilities. The group discussed how these technologies support faster, more adaptable production. The visit highlighted how the command is modernizing a historic industrial complex through targeted investment, strong partnerships and a highly skilled workforce.

For RIA-JMTC, the visit offered a chance to show how a historic industrial complex is evolving and how partnerships, targeted investment and a skilled workforce will shape the arsenal’s next chapter.