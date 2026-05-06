Aviation at Ogden tackles demand signal challenges to bolster aircraft readiness

The team from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Ogden recently concluded a five-day intensive workshop aimed at refining its demand signal processes.

The workshop, held Aug.18-22 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, brought together more than 150 experts from DLA Aviation, the Air Logistics Complex and Supply Chain Operations to address the complex challenge of aligning procurement practices with evolving operational needs.

Demand signaling is a crucial part of ensuring timely and accurate delivery of parts to support readiness and is necessary for Aviation at Ogden to achieve DLA’s overall goal of 85% demand forecasting accuracy by fiscal 2026.

“Our current procurement processes aren’t effectively aligned with Air Force operational requirements, leading to unpredictable parts availability, resource waste, and a shortage of aircraft availability,” said Aviation at Ogden Director U.S. Air Force Col. Kazimir Kostrubala. “Successfully integrating DLA into the requirements planning process will create a synergistic approach that maximizes resources and increases visibility across the supply chain.”

The workshop focused on two primary objectives: verifying existing demand signal data and developing actionable solutions to address inconsistencies. To help identify the breakdown in data, participants thoroughly examined fiscal 24 performance data and discovered that there were significant discrepancies between initial forecasts and actual demand.

"We needed to establish a shared understanding of the problem before we could develop an effective solution," said Christy Veglia, Aviation at Ogden deputy director. "This data verification process allowed us to establish a solid foundation for our collaborative efforts."

Following a logical progression to tackle the demand signal challenge, the workshop began with setting the context, including introductions and a deep dive into the problem presented by Aviation at Ogden leadership, supported by the fiscal 24 performance data. This initial phase also included crucial data validation work, with agency-specific breakout sessions allowing for in-depth reviews and reconciliation of data discrepancies.

"Success requires simultaneous, coordinated changes across the board," Veglia emphasized. "Without full stakeholder representation and commitment, all proposed solutions would fail to address the systemic nature of our forecasting challenges."

After looking over the data, participants collaborated to develop and prioritize courses of action addressing the root causes of the demand signal disconnect. Breakout sessions focused on redesigning processes, shared accountability and aligning business models, drawing upon the unique expertise and authority of each group involved.

Next, the focus shifted to identifying the root causes of the demand signal disconnect. Facilitated brainstorming sessions helped pinpoint key contributing factors, such as misaligned business models, data transfer issues, communication gaps and data inaccuracies, culminating in a refined problem statement.

With a clearer understanding of the problem, the workshop moved into generating and prioritizing courses of action. Cross-functional teams developed potential solutions linked to the identified root causes, then consolidated and prioritized these COAs based on feasibility and potential impact. This process also included discussions on potential implementation risks and limitations.

Finally, the workshop culminated in the development of a comprehensive communication plan to disseminate the findings and chosen COAs to key stakeholders, ensuring buy-in and a unified message across all agencies. This plan included various communication materials, such as internal briefings and an executive summary for presentations and broader dissemination.

“We’re not just tweaking the system, we’re potentially overhauling it,” Kostrubala said. “This workshop represents an important step in building a more efficient, responsive, and effective supply chain. We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of the Air Force and ensuring our warfighters have the resources they need to execute the mission.”

Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:11 Story ID: 564515 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation at Ogden tackles demand signal challenges to bolster aircraft readiness, by Dominique J. Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.