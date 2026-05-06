Weapons Support at OKC launches SkillBridge program: Bridging the gap between military service, civilian careers

In a bold stride toward enhancing organizational agility and cultivating a resilient workforce, Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support at Oklahoma City recently implemented the SkillBridge program, a new initiative designed to bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers within DLA and the Department of War.

With the establishment of this program Weapons Support at OKC has set itself apart as one of the first formally recognized SkillBridge locations within the DLA enterprise, offering transitioning service members a direct pathway into civilian logistics roles.

This program offers transitioning service members valuable on-the-job training and mentorship, creating a direct pipeline of skilled talent into the DLA workforce. The program benefits not only the service members but also bolsters DLA’s mission effectiveness by integrating individuals with proven leadership abilities and technical expertise.

With full support from command leadership, Weapons Support at OKC is now officially listed on the DoW SkillBridge platform, showcasing its commitment to attracting top-tier talent. This recognition highlights the site's strategic role in providing service members with visibility and access to internships as inventory management specialists and other key roles crucial to Weapons Support.

“This program offers a remarkable opportunity for transitioning military personnel to embark on fulfilling civilian careers in logistics,” said Richard Schwing, Weapons Support at OKC deputy director. “We take immense pride in being among the first SkillBridge-recognized organizations within DLA, paving the way for service members to gain practical experience and prepare for successful transitions into the civilian workforce."

The SkillBridge program's impact at OKC has already begun to be seen through several success stories. Some examples of the program’s impact include a Sailor in the U.S. Navy who was recruited by the Federal Aviation Administration after participating in a 90-day internship and a major in the U.S. Marine Corps recently completing a 90-day engagement, demonstrating the program's adaptability and relevance across various military branches and ranks.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Leiva is currently participating in a 165-day internship, with hopes of getting permanent placement through the Direct Hiring Authority. According to Schwing, the external hiring speaks volumes about the quality and effectiveness of the training received through the SkillBridge program.

"Remaining within the DoD environment allowed me to maintain a connection to the mission and organizational structure I have grown accustomed to, while gradually adapting to the nuances of a civilian work setting," Leiva said. Placing emphasis on adaptability being one of the most crucial skills learned during her military service, she praised the program for providing "a robust foundation of support, mentorship, and resources," which she said facilitated a smooth transition between military and civilian culture.

“Transitioning directly into a civilian role within the DoW after military service offers a seamless continuation of purpose,” said Anthony Tubens, the Weapons Support at OKC Skillbridge Training Coordinator. “Participants can leverage their leadership experience, technical knowledge, and deep understanding of military operations to support the mission from a new vantage point."

As a veteran himself, Tubens encourages service members to view SkillBridge as a “strategic stepping-stone to civilian success,” and highlights its role in simplifying the often-challenging transition process while fostering valuable professional networks.

“Looking ahead, Weapons Support at OKC is committed to expanding the SkillBridge program, welcoming new candidates and refining its approach to maximize its impact,” Schwing said. “By effectively combining military discipline with civilian innovation, the organization strengthens its culture of agility, operational effectiveness, and talent development. This dedication to cultivating a highly skilled workforce directly contributes to our ability to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers and ultimately ensure warfighter readiness.”