Snap-O-Razzo to Exhibit at the May 2026 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago

Snap-O-Razzo Product Suite Brands Ralph will be serving up the Beefy Butcher Dog® at the NRA show. Ralph Perrazzo, owner of Snap-O-Razzo, will be at booth #3436

This is our first time exhibiting at the NRA Show, and it’s a meaningful moment to share the Snap-O-Razzo story and craftsmanship with the industry on a larger stage.” — Ralph Perrazzo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snap-O-Razzo , the chef-driven brand known for its premium hot dogs, burgers, and cold-cured pickles, along with its newly launched Regina’s Premium Sausages, announced it will be attending the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, May 16–19, in partnership with AccuTemp Products, Inc.Snap-O-Razzo will be featured at the AccuTemp booth (#3436, South Building), where sausage-maker and chef Ralph Perrazzo will be cooking his products live and demonstrating the performance of AccuTemp’s steam-powered equipment.During his time as a chef and restaurant owner, Ralph worked with AccuTemp to develop custom griddles built to his specifications to support his cooking techniques. He continues to collaborate with them today on equipment concepts, as he considers AccuTemp a leader in executing better sequence of service across a range of foods, especially burgers and sausages, and continues to use their equipment for Snap-O-Razzo’s manufactured product lines.Widely recognized as the largest and most influential foodservice event in the Western Hemisphere, the National Restaurant Association Show brings together more than 50,000 industry professionals, over 2,000 exhibitors, and attendees from more than 100 countries annually. The show serves as a central marketplace for innovation, networking, and industry advancement.At this year’s show, Snap-O-Razzo will feature a selection of its premium products, crafted with a focus on quality and performance, including:• Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs• Perrazzo’s Prime Burgers• Snap-O-Razzo Cold-Cured PicklesThe company will also be promoting its newly launched Regina’s Premium Sausages, expanding its presence into the breakfast category.Guests visiting the AccuTemp booth can experience the products firsthand, with live sampling on Sunday and Monday featuring:• Perrazzo’s Prime Dry-Aged 1.5 oz Mini Burger topped with New School Cheese and Snap-O-Razzo Cold-Cured Pickle• Natural Cased Beefy Butcher Dog served on a Ralphie’s Potato Poppy BunThe burger slider will feature a collaboration with New School Cheese, known for its high-quality American cheese made with real ingredients and a rich, perfectly melting texture.“We’re honored to be part of this year’s show alongside AccuTemp,” said Chef Ralph Perrazzo, Founder of Snap-O-Razzo. “This is our first time exhibiting at the NRA Show, and it’s a meaningful moment to share the Snap-O-Razzo story and craftsmanship with the industry on a larger stage.”AccuTemp will be showcasing its full steam-powered equipment line at the booth, including the AccuSteamGriddle, Evolution™ Steamer, and XLR8™ Upper Heated Platen, with live demonstrations throughout the show.In addition to product sampling, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Chef Ralph Perrazzo during scheduled appearances on Saturday and Sunday.The 2026 National Restaurant Association Show remains the industry’s premier stage for product innovation, equipment technology, and culinary trends – bringing together operators, distributors, and decision-makers from across the global foodservice industry.Snap-O-Razzo invites attendees to visit Booth #3436 in the South Building to experience its premium hot dogs, burgers, and cold-cured pickles firsthand and see how quality products and high-performance equipment come together.About Snap-O-RazzoSnap-O-Razzo is a quality-focused national hot dog and specialty foods company founded by sausage-maker and chef Ralph Perrazzo. Built on a commitment to culinary craftsmanship, and the philosophy of “Craftsmanship You Can Taste,” Snap-O-Razzo produces juicy, well-balanced hot dogs and premium products. Snap-O-Razzo hot dogs are made in the USA using quality meats and natural spices, with no fillers, MSG, or artificial additives. The company’s portfolio includes Snap-O-Razzo cold-cured pickles, buns, and seasoning, as well as Perrazzo’s Prime Burgers and Regina’s Premium Sausages. Distributed across the United States through foodservice, retail, and e-commerce channels, Snap-O-Razzo products can be found in hotels and casinos, restaurants, stadiums, and hospitality venues nationwide. Learn more at https://www.snaporazzo.com

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