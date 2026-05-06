Buy Mexico Tourist Insurance Online In Minutes

A required insurance category with millions of US buyers is still waiting for a consumer brand to define it

Mexico tourist auto insurance has been available online for years — but no one has built a consumer experience worthy of it. MexicoCovered.com exists to change that.” — Scott Boren, President & CEO IronPoint Insurance Services, LLC

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite millions of US drivers crossing into Mexico every year, the digital insurance experience for cross-border travelers has remained fragmented and largely unchanged for over a decade. Consumers are already buying Mexico tourist auto insurance online — the experience just hasn’t caught up with their expectations. MexicoCovered.com, a division of IronPoint Insurance Services, LLC, reports that monthly bound policy volume increased sixfold between May 2025 and April 2026 — growth the company attributes to a rebuilt platform, a focused content strategy, and a category with no dominant consumer brand.MexicoCovered.com offers US-based travelers instant online quotes and same-day coverage for Mexico tourist auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, and travel insurance — underwritten by GNP, Chubb, and El Aguila. Coverage can be quoted, bound, and delivered entirely online in minutes, from any device.“Progressive and GEICO can put up a handful of pages about Mexico tourist insurance and rank on page one simply because of who they are,” said Scott Boren, President & CEO of IronPoint Insurance Services. “That tells you everything about this category. The product has been available online for years — but no one has built a consumer experience worthy of it. MexicoCovered.com exists to change that.”A Category Still Waiting for a Consumer Brand to Define ItMexico tourist insurance is purchased by millions of US travelers annually, yet the category has produced no dominant direct-to-consumer brand. Established providers have moved online, but the digital experiences surrounding the product have evolved slowly — leaving a required insurance category without the kind of consumer-first platform that transformed personal auto, home, and life insurance in the US market.MexicoCovered.com was built on that premise. The platform’s 2025 rebuild focused on a cleaner user experience, a content strategy addressing the most common questions US drivers have about crossing into Mexico, and improved mobile performance for travelers quoting at or near the border. Monthly bound policy volume has grown sixfold since May 2025 — driven entirely by organic search traffic and platform improvements, with no paid advertising.Coverage Across Every Cross-Border Vehicle and Travel TypeMexicoCovered.com offers online quoting and same-day binding for Mexico tourist auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, and travel insurance. All policies are issued by GNP, Chubb, or El Aguila — carriers recognized by Mexican authorities and accepted at all points of entry. The platform operates in partnership with International Insurance Group, Inc., DBA Mexico & RV Insurance Services, utilizing the Mexico Insurance Online platform.Why Coverage Is Required — Not OptionalUS auto insurance provides no liability protection in Mexico, regardless of carrier or coverage level. Mexican law requires all drivers to carry insurance issued by a Mexican-licensed carrier — and travelers without valid coverage face vehicle impoundment and full personal liability in the event of an accident. MexicoCovered.com makes that compliance straightforward and the purchase transparent.About IronPoint Insurance Services, LLCIronPoint Insurance Services, LLC is a California-based, nationally-licensed independent insurance agency specializing in digital-first insurance solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty markets. Through its portfolio of online platforms, including MexicoCovered.com and AdvisorCovered.com, IronPoint develops and operates streamlined insurance experiences designed to simplify complex coverage for modern buyers. The firm holds producer licenses in all applicable states.For more information, visit www.mexicocovered.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.