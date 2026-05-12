Party Time Pickle Launches Nationwide with Major Midwest Retail Debut

Party Time Pickle blends California white wine with dill, cucumber, bay, and white pepper for a bold new twist on wine.

Dill-infused California white wine ships nationally as Midwest retail promotion begins

UKIAH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Meets Wine. And It Actually Works.Party Time™ Debuts Its First Release, “Pickle,” with Major Midwest Retail LaunchShipping nationally; hitting shelves across the Midwest the week of May 4Wine just took a sharp left turn.Introducing Party Time™, a new wine brand built around bold flavors, playful experimentation, and unapologetic fun. Leading the charge is its first release: Party Time™ Pickle—a crisp, dill-infused white wine that blurs the line between serious winemaking and pure, drinkable entertainment.Launching this spring, Party Time Pickle will debut with a major retail promotion across the Midwest now.Made from a blend of California Dry Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, and infused with cucumber, dill, bay, and white pepper, Party Time Pickle is bright, savory, and undeniably different.The concept was spearheaded by Brian Fowler of Wine Thief Selections, who developed the idea in collaboration with the Mendocino Wine Company team.“This is either the best idea you’ve heard all year—or the most questionable,” said Fowler. “Either way, you’re going to try it.”While Pickle is the debut, it’s just the beginning. The Party Time brand is designed as a platform for a lineup of creative, flavor-driven wines—with additional releases already in development that continue to push boundaries and keep things interesting.Party Time Pickle isn’t trying to fit into the traditional wine conversation. It’s built for BBQs, tailgates, late nights, and people who are over playing it safe. It’s cold, it’s refreshing, and it’s designed to wake up your palate—and your group chat.Early reactions have been exactly what you’d expect:Curiosity. Skepticism. Then surprise.And then another glass.With its bold flavor profile and unmistakable personality—anchored by a dancing pickle and the tagline “A Dilly of a Wine”—Party Time Pickle is designed to stand out on the shelf and in the glass.The Midwest launch marks the first phase of a broader national rollout, as the Party Time brand taps into a growing appetite for flavor-first, rule-breaking wines that don’t take themselves too seriously.“Wine doesn’t always have to be reverent,” said Chase Thornhill, owner of Mendocino Wine Company. “Sometimes it should just be fun.”________________________________________About Mendocino Wine CompanyMendocino Wine Company is a North Coast custom winemaking facility and innovation incubator based in Ukiah, California. The winery provides end-to-end services—including grape processing, fermentation, storage, bottling, and logistics—for more than 30 client brands, supporting both traditional wine programs and emerging, category-expanding products. The company processes approximately 6,500 tons annually and specializes in organic winemaking protocols and certification standards.________________________________________Media Contact:Brian FowlerWine Thief Selectionsbrian.fowler@winethiefselections.com

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