Legendary Dangerfield’s venue at Rodney’s named in honor of Award-Winning Broadway Producer Jordan Scott Gilbert

Jordan Scott Gilbert Photo

Rodney’s, formerly Dangerfield’s, has named its performance space the Jordan Scott Gilbert Theatre after award-winning Broadway producer Jordan Scott Gilbert.

Being recognized at such a historic New York venue is incredibly meaningful. I’m committed to creating a space where the next generation of artists can take risks and develop exciting new work.” — Jordan Scott Gilbert

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney’s, the legendary New York comedy club formerly known as Dangerfield’s — the oldest comedy club in the world — has named its main performance space the Jordan Scott Gilbert Theatre after award-winning Broadway producer, actor, singer, and director Jordan Scott Gilbert.When Jordan Scott Gilbert became one of the youngest Broadway producers in musical theatre history, he symbolized the future of Broadway. The 200-seat venue will now serve as an Off-Broadway hub for new plays and musicals while continuing its 50-year legacy as one of New York’s most important comedy institutions.“Being recognized at such a historic New York venue is incredibly meaningful,” said Jordan Scott Gilbert. “I’m committed to creating a space where the next generation of artists can take risks and develop exciting new work.”For more than five decades as Dangerfield’s, the club helped launch the careers of comedy legends including Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jay Leno, George Carlin, and Roseanne Barr. Now reopened as Rodney’s, the venue is expanding into developing original theatre alongside stand-up comedy.Gilbert became one of the youngest Broadway musical theatre producers in history after co-producing the Tony Award-nominated musical Ghost the Musical. His work reflects a distinctive artistic vision that embraces both the spontaneity of comedy and the emotional depth of dramatic musical storytelling, drawing inspiration from legends such as Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber. He recently directed and stars in the upcoming feature film Murder at the Lakehouse opposite Academy Award nominee Gary Busey.The venue will also host developmental readings, workshops, and Broadway- and Off-Broadway-aimed productions.About Jordan Scott GilbertJordan Scott Gilbert is an award-winning Broadway and film producer, actor, singer, and director who became one of the youngest Broadway musical theatre producers in history. Inspired by the legacy of leading theatrical producers and composers, his work continues to champion new voices and shape the future of musical theatre and entertainment at large. For more information, visit www.JordanScottGilbert.com

Legendary Dangerfield’s stage, now Rodney’s

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