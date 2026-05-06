City currently monitoring high Lake Ontario water levels

HAMILTON, ON – With water levels in Lake Ontario currently elevated and under close monitoring, residents in Hamilton, particularly in the Beach Boulevard neighbourhood, are reminded to take proactive steps to protect their homes and reduce the risk of flooding.

To help protect residents from flooding, the City has increased inspections at pump stations affected by high water levels. Additionally, drainage assets, including catch basins and ditches are being inspected and cleared to reduce impacts to residents, properties and communities.

To reduce the risk of impacts in your home:

Consider moving basement furniture, electronics and valuables to higher levels.

Consider temporarily sealing basement floor drains.

Ensure sump pumps are functioning properly.

Do not attempt to shut off electricity if water is present. Call your electricity provider.

Tips to protect your property and neighbourhood:

Only flush the 3 Ps – pee, poo and toilet paper.

Ensure downspouts are disconnected from the sewer system and directed onto lawns or gardens.

Direct water from a sump pump to a lawn, garden or roadway, never into a drain or sink. Drains and sinks are connected to the sanitary system and this additional flow greatly increases the risk of a sewer backup.

Due to the unique exposure to fluctuating lake levels along Beach Boulevard, properties in this area are permitted to direct water toward the roadway when necessary. Residents in all other areas are asked to direct excess water onto lawns or gardens to help prevent unnecessary runoff onto roadways.

If you experience flooding in your home:

Contact insurance provider or broker immediately

Take photographs of all affected areas and damaged belongings

Do not enter a property if it is unsafe or if electrical hazards are present

Contact the City of Hamilton at 905-546-CITY (2489) to report sewer-related flooding

Residents are encouraged to stay clear of flooded or unstable shoreline areas and use caution near the water, as conditions can change quickly. Public safety is being supported through ongoing monitoring and coordinated response efforts.

Ongoing updates will be provided when necessary, as Lake Ontario and groundwater conditions continue to be closely monitored.

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