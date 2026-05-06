SecureSplit Named Financial Platform of Choice by the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts® (IDFA®)

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureSplit today announced a long-term partnership with the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA), the premier national organization dedicated to the certification, education, and advancement of financial professionals in the divorce process.As part of the partnership, SecureSplit will become the financial software platform of choice for IDFA, supporting an expanding range of educational programs, member training, and industry events. The collaboration will introduce SecureSplit’s technology directly into the hands of Certified Divorce Financial Analysts(CDFA), embedding modern financial modeling tools into both learning environments and day-to-day practice.Divorce finance has long remained one of the most complex yet underserved areas of finance, still largely managed through spreadsheets, manual calculations, and disconnected tools. This partnership reflects a broader shift toward purpose-built systems that bring structure, clarity, and consistency to a process where precision is critical.SecureSplit was designed specifically for this need, offering a platform where professionals can model asset division scenarios, evaluate support structures, and generate clear, court-ready financial outputs within a single system. Notably, the platform was built by a CDFA, ensuring it reflects the real workflows, challenges, and decision-making processes practitioners face every day.“CDFA professionals play a critical role in helping clients navigate some of the most financially and emotionally complex decisions of their lives,” said Kristen Shearin, Executive Director at IDFA. “As the profession continues to evolve, it’s essential that the tools supporting that work evolve as well. SecureSplit represents a meaningful step forward in bringing greater clarity and structure to divorce financial analysis.”Through this partnership, IDFAmembers will gain increased access to SecureSplit across training initiatives, certification support, and ongoing professional development opportunities. The platform may also play a role in shaping how future CDFAs are trained, introducing a more standardized and technology-driven approach to financial analysis in divorce.“This is not just about introducing new software, it’s about raising the standard for how divorce finance is handled,” said Jamie Lima, Founder of SecureSplit. “For decades, professionals have been forced to piece together critical financial decisions using tools that were never designed for this work. Partnering with the IDFAallows us to help move the industry toward a more structured, transparent, and reliable approach.”The partnership signals a broader alignment between education and technology in the divorce financial space, reinforcing the role of CDFAprofessionals while equipping them with tools built specifically for the complexity of modern divorce cases.About SecureSplit™Created by Allegiant Divorce Solutions’ Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced, streamlined solution for both divorcees and divorce professionals including financial planners, mediators and attorneys. It automates divorce financial planning to take the manual errors out of what can be a challenging and emotional time. SecureSplit™ is a one-stop-shop for divorce financial planning so professionals can more easily and efficiently accomplish their work on behalf of people getting divorced.

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