GraMedica and Lovell Partner to Bring HyProCure®, the Only FDA-Cleared Type II EOTTS Device, to VA, DoD, and IHS

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Lovell Government Services and GraMedica Partner to Expand Federal Access to HyProCure® for Veterans, Military, and Tribal Healthcare Systems.

We are proud to partner with GraMedica to expand access to this innovative solution across federal healthcare systems and support improved patient outcomes.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and GraMedica, the U.S. manufacturer of HyProCure— the only FDA-cleared Type II extra-osseous talotarsal stabilization (EOTTS) device — announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration, Military Health System, and Indian Health Service. Under the partnership, Lovell will serve as GraMedica's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor of record.About HyProCureFoot and ankle pathology is among the highest-prevalence musculoskeletal complaints among U.S. veterans and active service members. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs FY2024 Annual Benefits Report, limitation of motion of the ankle alone was the eighth most prevalent service-connected disability among newly compensated veterans, with nearly 86,000 veterans beginning to receive benefits for that condition in a single year. Independent peer-reviewed research conducted at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center has documented that 93.52% of patients presenting with chronic plantar fasciitis show radiographic hyperpronation — the structural condition HyProCureis designed to correct (Kimmel & Nafziger, VA Medical Center).HyProCureaddresses talotarsal instability — a structural cause of adult flatfoot, hyperpronation, and downstream lower-extremity pathology — through a 1.5 cm sinus tarsi incision placed under local anesthesia in approximately 20 minutes. The implant stabilizes pathological hindfoot displacement while preserving natural joint motion. Patients are typically full weight-bearing within 3 to 4 days without casting. HyProCureis reversible if clinically indicated.More than 100,000 HyProCureimplants have been placed worldwide, supported by more than 100 independent peer-reviewed publications across more than 12 countries. Independent peer-reviewed evidence from a U.S. cohort followed for greater than five years has documented a 95.5% implant retention rate, a mean post-operative pain score of 1.0 on a 10-point scale, and 94% of patients reporting they would recommend the procedure (Agnew et al., Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, 2023). HyProCureis Made in USA and TAA compliant.Under the partnership, HyProCureis available to federal buyers through three contract vehicles: VA Federal Supply Schedule (36F79725D0128), Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog (SPE2DE24DA004), and GSA Advantage. Listing through Lovell streamlines acquisition while helping federal agencies meet SDVOSB procurement goals.“HyProCurerepresents an important advancement in addressing a high-prevalence condition affecting veterans and active service members,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “We are proud to partner with GraMedica to expand access to this innovative solution across federal healthcare systems and support improved patient outcomes.”"Foot and ankle pathology is one of the highest-volume conditions in the federal healthcare system, and HyProCureis the only FDA-cleared Type II EOTTS device available to address its structural cause. Lovell brings the SDVOSB infrastructure and federal contracting expertise that turns FDA clearance into actual access for veterans, active service members, and their dependents — a path most specialty implants never complete," said Joe Monroe, Chief Executive Officer of GraMedica."GraMedica's federal market access is a strategic priority for ADDvise's Healthcare business, and the Lovell partnership executes on that priority," said Carina Glimmer, VP Healthcare, ADDvise Group AB.About GraMedicaGraMedica (Graham Medical Technologies, LLC) is a U.S. medical device manufacturer headquartered at 236 Mill Street, Rochester, Michigan. Founded in 2004, GraMedica designs, manufactures, and commercializes the HyProCuresystem — the only FDA-cleared Type II extra-osseous talotarsal stabilization (EOTTS) sinus tarsi stent — with more than 100,000 implants placed worldwide and more than 100 independent peer-reviewed publications across 12+ countries supporting its clinical evidence base. GraMedica is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADDvise Group AB (publ), part of Amplex AB. Learn more at gramedica.com.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, helping companies successfully enter and grow within the federal market. A three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to serve Veteran and military populations while expanding federal revenue opportunities.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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