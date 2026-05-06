PATRIOT TACTICAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP W/ MEMPHIS IN MAY, HONORING SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND AMERICAN TRADITION

Patriot Tactical and Bill Goldberg unite with Memphis in May to honor veterans, inspire families, and build a lasting impact beyond the event.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Tactical announced its participation in the 2026 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Memphis in May , where the company will take part in community engagement initiatives recognizing veterans, active duty military, first responders, and their families during one of the country’s most recognized barbecue events.The event will feature an appearance by Bill Goldberg , who is scheduled to meet with attendees and participate in activities throughout the event weekend. Memphis in May annually brings together competitors, families, and visitors from across the United States to celebrate food, tradition, and community.“This country was built by people who work hard, support one another, and take pride in serving their communities,” said Goldberg. “Supporting veterans, active duty military, first responders, and the families behind them is something that matters to everyone at Patriot Tactical.”HONORING SERVICE AND COMMUNITYPatriot Tactical stated that its participation in Memphis in May reflects the company’s continued commitment to supporting:-Active duty military personnel-Veterans and first responders-Families who serve and sacrifice-Youth mentorship and community engagement initiativesAccording to the company, events such as Memphis in May provide opportunities to connect directly with individuals and families who value community involvement, service, and tradition.“If we can spend time with veterans, families, and members of the community while supporting an event with such a strong history, then that’s time well spent,” Goldberg added. “These events are about bringing people together and showing appreciation for the people who serve others every day.”MEMPHIS IN MAY APPEARANCEAttendees at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will have opportunities to:-Meet Bill Goldberg at the Patriot Tactical booth-Participate in community-focused activities throughout the event-Learn more about Patriot Tactical’s community initiatives-Engage with fellow attendees, families, and event participants“Memphis has a long tradition of community, hospitality, and American pride,” Goldberg said. “We appreciate the opportunity to participate in an event that has brought people together for generations.”Patriot Tactical representatives stated that the company plans to continue participating in community-centered events that create opportunities to support veterans, active duty military personnel, first responders, and local organizations nationwide.CONTINUED COMMUNITY INITIATIVESThe company noted that its involvement with Memphis in May is part of broader efforts focused on community engagement and participation in events that recognize service and bring together families and supporters from across the country.“We look forward to meeting fans, supporting the community, and being part of a great tradition in Memphis,” Goldberg said.EVENT DETAILSFans can visit the Patriot Tactical booth on Friday, May 15, 2026, for meet-and-greet opportunities with Bill Goldberg and additional event activities.For tickets and additional event information, visit www.memphisinmay.org ABOUT PATRIOT TACTICALPatriot Tactical is a lifestyle and community-focused brand that supports initiatives recognizing veterans, active duty military, first responders, and American families through event participation and community engagement efforts across the United States.

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