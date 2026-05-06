Laughlin Constable Public Relations Named National Silver Anvil Finalist by Public Relations Society of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR) today announced it has been recognized as a Silver Anvil Award Finalist by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for its work on behalf of PENN Entertainment , North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. LCPR was engaged to help strategically position and successfully open PENN’s new Hollywood Casino Joliet property in Chicagoland.In its 82nd year, the Anvil Awards have set the standard for public relations industry excellence and have long been considered the icon of the profession and the benchmark of outstanding performance in communications. The 2026 awards ceremony takes place in New York on May 14.“LCPR is committed to ‘making it personal’ for every brand, organization and entity we support. We were involved in every step in the process from groundbreaking to grand opening focused on storytelling, community building and so much more. It’s an honor and a privilege to do award-winning work on behalf of wonderful clients like PENN,” said Kris Naidl, APR, executive vice president and head of Laughlin Constable Public RelationsLCPR was named a finalist for the national Silver Anvil Award for its work to support the grand opening of PENN and Hollywood Casino’s all-new $185 million entertainment destination in Joliet, Ill. For the project, LCPR led a public relations strategy from late 2023 to August 2025 that combined earned media relations, community partnership engagement, influencer marketing, internal communications, public affairs, and event planning to support the successful launch of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet.LCPR has earned numerous national accolades for its work, including winning more than a dozen PRSA Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards, being a PRWeek US Award finalist, winning the HSMAI Adrian Award, the Mercury Award and more.About Laughlin Constable Public RelationsLaughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), part of Laughlin Constable—an independent, full-service creative agency—provides strategic public relations services across Illinois, Wisconsin, the greater Midwest region and nationwide. LCPR delivers award-winning campaigns in national and regional media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, issues management, strategic communications, spokesperson training, influencer marketing and special events. The team includes multiple professionals Accredited in Public Relations (APR).With offices in both Chicago and Milwaukee, LCPR supports organizations across the Midwest and throughout the U.S. The agency is the exclusive Illinois and Wisconsin affiliate of PRConsultants Group, Inc., a North American network offering local-market expertise and on-the-ground support across the United States and Canada.For more information, visit laughlinpr.com

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