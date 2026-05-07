Vistar Expands AI-Powered IT Service Management Deployments Across GCC as Demand for Freshservice Grows

Jiten Chablani - Cofounder & Sales Director- Vistar, Vineet Bishnoi - Cofounder & Technical Director - Vistar and Tarush Wamorkar - Head of Partnerships EMEA - Freshworks

By Vistar | Certified Freshworks Implementation Partner | UAE, KSA & GCC

Freshservice gives companies total visibility and control over their IT environment. With Vistar as implementation partner, GCC enterprises go-live fast and see real results - not just a tool deployed” — Jiten Chablani - Co-founder & Sales Director

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT teams across the GCC are under pressure from every direction - rising service tickets, legacy systems, compliance requirements, and employees who expect consumer-grade digital experiences at work. The tools that got organisations here are no longer enough. Freshservice, Freshworks' AI-powered Unified ServiceOPs, is built for exactly this challenge.As Freshworks' certified implementation partner across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, Vistar helps enterprises deploy Freshservice and start seeing results - fast.What Is Freshservice?Freshservice is a unified, cloud-based ITSM platform that brings incident management, change management, asset management, and High Integrity CMDB into a single, intuitive interface. Unlike bloated legacy platforms, Freshservice is designed to be fast to deploy, easy to use, and genuinely intelligent.At its core is Freddy AI - Freshworks' built-in AI engine that automates ticket routing, surfaces resolution suggestions, and delivers real-time operational insights. IT teams resolve issues faster, eliminate repetitive manual work, and finally have time for the strategic projects that move the business forward.Freshservice Capabilities Relevant to GCC OrganisationsGCC organisations have unique requirements: rapid growth, multi-language environments, strict data governance, and the need to scale across borders quickly. Freshservice meets these needs out of the box.• Automated asset discovery and dependency mapping - so IT always knows what it owns• Self-service portals and multi-channel support via email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and web• Enterprise Service Management (ESM) that extends IT-grade service delivery to HR, Finance, Legal, and Facilities• Freddy AI for intelligent automation from day one - no complex configuration required• Recognised as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ for Enterprise Service Management Platforms, Q4 2025According to the Forrester Total Economic Impact study, Freshservice customers report a 356% ROI within the first six months, alongside measurable reductions in ticket resolution times and IT operational costs.Vistar’s Implementation ApproachA platform is only as good as its implementation. Vistar leads every phase of the Freshservice journey - from service desk design and workflow automation to CMDB configuration, Freddy AI enablement, integrations, and staff training.Vistar does not hand over a system and walk away. The team works closely with client IT leadership to design processes that reflect how each organisation actually operates - ensuring fast adoption, measurable outcomes, and a platform teams will actually use.About Freshservice and Vistar’s GCC PracticeEnterprises across the GCC replacing legacy ITSM tools, implementing a first service desk, or expanding IT service management capabilities can engage Vistar’s regional team for a Freshservice assessment.Get in touch with Vistar's ITSM team to book a Freshservice demo tailored to your environment.Email: info@vistar.me Website: www.vistar.me About Vistar: Vistar is the GCC's certified Freshworks implementation partner, supporting enterprises in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. Specialising in IT service management and digital transformation, Vistar delivers measurable, lasting value at every stage of the Freshservice journey.

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