Southwest May 6-8, Booth 1115 and Pri-Med Irving Conferences

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation, revenue cycle management and virtual medical office services, today announced it will exhibit its full suite of solutions at the 2026 Pri-Med Southwest Primary Care CME/CE Conference & Expo in Houston (Booth 1115) and Pri-Med Irving Regional Conference in Irving, Texas.At both events, ScribeEMR will demonstrate its flagship ScribeRyte AI platform—an advanced clinical documentation solution designed to automate medical charting, reduce administrative burden, and improve provider productivity. The company will also highlight its broader portfolio, including virtual medical scribing, medical coding, and Virtual Medical Office Services (VMOS), all aimed at helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce clinician burnout.ScribeRyte AI records patient encounters and delivers close to 100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit. With minimal training, ScribeRyte AI’s ambient clinical documentation system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time.ScribeRyte AI is multi-lingual, and may be customized with specialty templates, predictive phrases and prescription preferences. Seamless integration with most leading EMRs optimizes workflow efficiency. A new ClickNote solution is also now available as a free browser extension in the Google Chrome Web Store to auto-insert notes directly into the correct patient chart fields on any browser-based EMR.ScribeRyte AI is available as a standalone solution or paired with remote scribe review for seamless practice alignment. AI-generated notes are quickly reviewed to ensure integrity and practice compliance and released into the EMR in under two hours. Live customer support is also available 24/7.“As AI documentation evolves, providers are still concerned about governance and defensibility in their charting," says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. "In addition to our RCM and VMOS solutions, we're leading the industry in giving providers AI the way they want it."ScribeEMR recently completed both its PwC HIPAA Security & Privacy Assessment and its Accorp SOC 2 Type II Audit to ensure enterprise-grade security standards for all AI-driven and remote scribing workflows.Pri-Med conferences are among the nation’s leading educational events for primary care clinicians, bringing together physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare professionals for continuing medical education (CME) and hands-on exposure to new technologies and services.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2026, 2025, and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn

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