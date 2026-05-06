New Book 'Another Kingdom' Offers a Bold Perspective on America and Biblical Prophecy

KS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Salisbury, Sr., a devoted scholar of Bible prophecy with over 45 years of study, invites readers on a groundbreaking exploration of ancient scripture and its connections to modern America in his compelling new book, “Another Kingdom.” This 204-page work illuminates the symbolic representation of the United States in the Bible, revealing what Salisbury calls its "plain sight" significance, and not hidden somewhere in the Old Testament.Challenging conventional interpretations of symbolic symbolism, Salisbury makes the bold claim that the Bible’s rich tapestry of symbolic imagery is a type of language, particularly its references to beasts and animals, and offers clear insights into America’s identity within the scope of prophecy. “Another Kingdom” encourages readers to view the Bible not just as a spiritual guide, but as a lens through which to understand reality.“For Christians and skeptics alike, there is enough knowledge and wisdom in this book to awaken new understanding,” says Salisbury. “Every diligent reader, even those who may not agree with my conclusions, will uncover something new in its pages.”Inspired by his deep faith and enriched by experiences in diverse racial settings, Salisbury’s writing reflects an authentic perspective. He believes his life's mission, one he felt called to pursue over four decades ago, has culminated in this passionately crafted work.Whether you are someone fascinated by prophecy or simply curious about alternative interpretations of symbolic symbolism (which are at the same time mainstream Bible beliefs), “Another Kingdom” provides readers with a fresh, thought-provoking lens that bridges ancient wisdom and modern societal structures.“Another Kingdom” (ISBN: 9781969572784) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $39.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:"Another Kingdom is a bold and thought-provoking examination of Bible prophecy that connects Scripture, history, and the modern clarity and conviction. Written with deep respect for the Word of God, this book challenges readers to look beyond tradition and reconsider prophetic passages often overlooked or misunderstood. Insightful, faith-centered, and grounded in Scripture, ‘Another Kingdom’ invites believers to explore what the Bible truly reveals about the times we're living in and why it matters now more than ever." - JJ. Hebert, USA TODAY bestselling authorIs the United States of America revealed in the Bible - hidden in plain sight? This book presents a detailed study of biblical symbolism, interpreted by Scripture itself, showing how the Bible consistently explains its own symbolic language. By examining repeated symbolic patterns - in some cases appearing ten times throughout Scripture - the author argues that these symbols point to the same overarching subject, offering a fresh perspective on biblical prophecy and meaning. "If one does not understand the language, one will not understand the message.”While not every reader may immediately agree with the book's central conclusions, those who read it carefully and prayerfully will find insights that challenge, encourage, and deepen their understanding of the Bible. Pastors and teachers, in particular, will discover thought-provoking material that invites further study, discussion, and reflection. This is not a book meant to replace Scripture - but to drive readers back to it with renewed attention and understanding.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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