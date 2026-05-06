Ride the Wind Ebikes Offers Eight Electric Mobility Categories and Ships Across Canada and the United States

Ride The Wind Location

Mount Albert, Ontario retailer carries products from 9+ brands, operates an in-house service facility, and reaches 37,300+ Canadians on TikTok.

MOUNT ALBERT, ONTARIO (ON), CANADA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride the Wind Ebikes, a Canadian electric mobility retailer founded in 2017 and headquartered at 19103 Highway 48 in Mount Albert, Ontario, has expanded its catalog to eight product categories and now ships to customers across Canada and the United States.

The company, operated by Ride the Wind Rentals Inc. and founded by Jolene, carries electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric dirt bikes, electric scooters, mobility scooters, enclosed mobility scooters, low-speed motorcycles, and a parts and accessories inventory that includes batteries, chargers, tires, body panels, helmets, and brand-specific components.

Its current brand roster includes Emmo, Taubik, Ecolo Mobility, Evoque, Talaria, Surron, Beachman, Teslica, 79bike, and Caofen, among others.

Product Range and Service Model

Within its electric bicycle segment, Ride the Wind carries six sub-styles: fat tire, folding, step-thru, mountain, cargo, and trike. The company also stocks 2026 electric motorcycle models and off-road electric dirt bikes.

In addition to sales, the company operates an in-house service and repair facility staffed by certified technicians. Financing is available through PayPlan by RBC™. The team currently includes 13+ employees across sales, technical service, digital media, content production, web development, delivery, and accounting.

"The Canadian e-mobility customer isn't one person, it's a 22-year-old wanting a Surron, a 45-year-old commuter looking at a folding e-bike, and a 75-year-old who needs an enclosed scooter to get to the grocery store in February," said Jolene, Founder of Ride the Wind Ebikes. "Most dealers pick a lane. We decided to serve all of them, and to do it with the same level of service across the board."

Digital Presence and Educational Content

Ride the Wind maintains active channels on TikTok (37,300+ followers, 440,000+ cumulative likes), Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Its YouTube channel publishes product unboxings, repair tutorials, full reviews, and category explainers.

The company also operates a blog that covers Canadian e-mobility regulations, including Ontario e-bike licensing requirements, trail access rules, helmet standards, legal speed limits, and battery maintenance guidance.

"Customers shouldn't have to figure out e-bike laws on their own, or guess whether their battery is being charged correctly," said Alex, General Manager. "If we're going to sell someone a product they'll use for years, we need to be the resource they come back to."

Outlook

For 2026, Ride the Wind plans to expand its enclosed mobility scooter inventory to address demand among older Canadians seeking all-weather transportation options, and to continue producing educational digital content across its platforms.

About Ride the Wind Ebikes

Founded in 2017 and operated by Ride the Wind Rentals Inc., Ride the Wind Ebikes is a Canadian electric mobility retailer headquartered in Mount Albert, Ontario. The company offers electric bicycles, motorcycles, dirt bikes, scooters, mobility scooters, and enclosed mobility scooters from brands including Emmo, Taubik, Ecolo Mobility, Evoque, Talaria, Surron, Beachman, Teslica, 79bike, and Caofen. Ride the Wind provides in-house repair services, financing through PayPlan by RBC™, parts and accessories, and delivery across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit ridethewind.ca.



Ride the Wind Ebikes

19103 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON L0G 1M0

Phone: 1-866-802-1805 / 1-905-596-7433

Jolene Semenchenko

Ride The Wind

+1 866-802-1805

hello@ridethewind.ca

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