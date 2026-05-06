Call Sheet Media Acquires THE YOUNG REBELS, a Sports Feature Screenplay by Jack G. Pippenger

The Young Rebels Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

A true-inspired underdog story of tragedy, resilience, and a team’s fight to unite a grieving community against the odds.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of THE YOUNG REBELS , a feature screenplay by Jack G. Pippenger. Set in November to December 1994, the project is an inspirational sports drama rooted in real events and driven by a high-stakes conflict between a determined team and the forces trying to shut them down.Tagline: Can one boy’s basketball dream heal a grieving town devastated by tragedy?THE YOUNG REBELS follows undersized sophomore Mark Daniels after a tragic bus crash decimates the varsity basketball team. With the season on the verge of cancellation, Mark rallies the remaining players behind a radical plan to compete against bigger teams and confront a power-hungry mayor intent on ending their run. As the town struggles with grief, the team fights to keep the season alive, not only for wins, but for the chance to bring a community back together.“THE YOUNG REBELS has the emotional lift audiences look for in a true-inspired sports story: tragedy, resilience, and a young underdog who becomes the catalyst for healing,” said Call Sheet Media. “It is a grounded, character-driven take on the idea that a team can mean more than a scoreboard.”The screenplay’s primary protagonists include Mark Daniels, Rob Loumer, Jeff Lyons, and Jenny Lyons. Antagonists Donald (Donnie) Hughes, Jr. and Donald R. Hughes, Sr. represent the political and personal pressure bearing down on the program as the town debates whether the season should even continue.Jack G. Pippenger graduated from Missouri S&T as an engineer, but has long pursued storytelling through novels and screenplays. Inspired by real events, his published novels The Young Rebel and Follow That Dream chronicle an extraordinary season in a small town after a catastrophic crash changes everything. THE YOUNG REBELS brings the first novel to the screen, and Pippenger is currently developing an additional novel, autobiography, and a screenplay adaptation of Follow That Dream.“THE YOUNG REBELS is inspired by real events,” said Pippenger.Call Sheet Media will begin positioning THE YOUNG REBELS for industry awareness and development as it pursues opportunities to bring the project to market.About Jack G. PippengerJack G. Pippenger is an engineer-turned-author and screenwriter known for his novels The Young Rebel and Follow That Dream, and for his feature screenplay THE YOUNG REBELS. His writing focuses on resilience, community, and the power of sport in the wake of loss.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a film and television company focused on identifying distinctive, commercially viable, and emotionally resonant stories and developing them for the screen.

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