Starweaver and Packt Sign Partnership, Expanding Distribution of Starweaver Originals to 10s of Millions of New Learners

Partnership announcement of Starweaver & Packt Publishing, multi-year agreement extends Starweaver's expert-led course across Packt's distribution channels.

Partnership announcement of Starweaver & Packt Publishing, multi-year agreement extends Starweaver's expert-led course across Packt's distribution channels.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-year agreement extends Starweaver's expert-led course portfolio across Packt's distribution channels and unlocks joint content development opportunities, accelerating delivery of the 2026 Starweaver Originals roadmap to technology professionals worldwide.

Starweaver Group, Inc., the global tech-enabled content engine and tools provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Packt Publishing, the Birmingham-based technology learning company with one of the largest catalogs of professional technology content in the world. Under the agreement, Packt will distribute a curated and growing selection of Starweaver Originals, the company's expert-led course library, across its full multi-channel distribution network, while both organizations collaborate on broader digital learning opportunities including co-developed content, enterprise learning programs, and joint go-to-market activity.

The partnership lands at the moment of Starweaver's most ambitious content expansion to date. In March 2026, Starweaver announced more than 675 new course titles for the 2026 catalog, all produced through its proprietary Boostr content engine and informed by its Analytics platform's reading of enterprise skills demand. The Packt agreement gives that catalog a direct path into Packt's worldwide network of technology learners, hundreds of enterprise clients, partner channels, and a published portfolio of more than 9,000 books, eBooks, audiobooks, and video courses.

For Starweaver, the partnership materially extends reach into the technology professional audience that Packt has cultivated since 2003. For Packt, the agreement adds Starweaver's high-velocity, practitioner-led course production to the catalog and accelerates coverage of fast-moving subjects including agentic AI, data engineering, cybersecurity, cloud, financial services technology, and modern leadership.

Key Highlights of the Agreement

• Multi-year partnership covering both content distribution and joint content development.

• Distribution of Starweaver Originals across Packt's full channel mix, including the Packt subscription library, enterprise learning platforms, and partner channels.

• Content expansion for domains- artificial intelligence, agentic systems, data science and engineering, cybersecurity, cloud, software development, financial services technology, and professional leadership.

• Direct alignment with Starweaver's 2026 content roadmap of more than 675 new courses, produced and managed through Starweaver's proprietary Boostr content engine.

• Joint development opportunities including co-branded content, sponsored learning programs, custom enterprise training, and the use of Packt's editorial and author network alongside Starweaver's network of 500+ subject matter experts.

• Coordinated program management between both organizations to align release cadence, marketing, and reporting.

Paul Siegel, Founder of Starweaver, commented:

Packt has spent more than two decades earning the trust of the global technology community, with one of the deepest catalogs and one of the most engaged tech professional audiences anywhere. Bringing Starweaver Originals into that ecosystem is a step change for our reach. The 2026 catalog was built for this moment, the speed of AI adoption is outpacing every traditional content cycle, and our partnership with Packt puts our most current, practitioner-built content directly in front of the people who need it the day it ships, in the formats and channels they already use.

Oliver Huggins, Vice President of Partnerships at Packt, added:

"Packt's mission has always been to help the world put software to work, and that depends on a constant supply of fresh, high-quality, practitioner-led content. Starweaver brings exactly that: a disciplined production engine, a serious bench of subject matter experts, and a content velocity that very few partners can match. This agreement adds significant new range to our catalog and gives our enterprise customers and individual learners faster access to the technologies and skill areas they are asking us about most. We are excited to build on this and to develop the broader collaboration over the coming year."

A Wider Distribution Footprint for Starweaver Originals

The Packt agreement adds materially to Starweaver's distribution footprint, which already includes partnerships with 18 of the 20 largest eLearning platforms globally and direct enterprise relationships across financial services, healthcare, technology, and professional services. Existing distribution relationships span leading global learning ecosystems, including Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, FutureLearn, Go1, OpenSesame, EdFlex, and O’Reilly Learning, providing Starweaver Originals with sustained exposure across enterprise, academic, and professional learner audiences. The structure of the agreement reflects both organizations' commitment to open, accessible professional education, and is consistent with the way Starweaver structures its broader distribution network.

For Packt, the agreement broadens an already deep technology learning catalog and adds a new source of expert-led content at a time when enterprise demand for AI, data, and cybersecurity skills continues to accelerate. For Starweaver, it materially expands the channel surface for Starweaver Originals and creates new commercial opportunities in joint authoring, custom enterprise content, and co-marketed learning programs.

About Packt Publishing

Packt is one of the world's leading technology learning companies, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Birmingham, United Kingdom, with offices in Mumbai, India. Packt's mission is to help the world put software to work through the delivery of effective learning and information services to technology professionals. Its catalogue includes more than 9,000 books, eBooks, audiobooks, and video courses across artificial intelligence and machine learning, data, cybersecurity, cloud, programming, and emerging technologies, supported by a global author network of more than 6,500 experts. Packt publishes more than 100 new pieces of learning content every month and works with leading technology brands including Microsoft, MongoDB, and GitHub. Learn more at www.packtpub.com and partnerships.packt.com.

About Starweaver

Starweaver is a global edtech and analytics company providing AI-driven learning, analytics, and professional education solutions to enterprises, publishers, and institutions. With a network of hundreds of leading subject matter experts and partnerships across most leading educational and content publishers and platforms, Starweaver delivers data-informed learning experiences that bridge the gap between knowledge and performance.

Starweaver has delivered more than 515 courses in the past 18 months, operates at a current production capacity of more than 60 courses per month, and maintains a 4.6 of 5.0 average learner rating across major global platforms.

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