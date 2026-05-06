Silagen Announces Rebrand of Acne Scar + Spot Corrector to 'Silagen Reveal,' Reflecting Broader Clinical Benefits

Updated packaging for Silagen Reveal gel.

The physician-trusted formulation remains unchanged but now has a new name that better captures its full range of skin-enhancing benefits.

Silagen Reveal more accurately represents what this product truly does... It is a multi-functional treatment that helps patients reveal healthier, more radiant skin.” — Kurt Schwarz, VP of Sales at Newmedical Technology, Inc.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silagen Scar Refinement System, a leader in physician-exclusive scar and recovery solutions, today announced the rebranding of its Acne Scar + Spot Corrector to Silagen Reveal . The updated name reflects the product’s comprehensive benefits beyond acne scarring, supporting improvements in redness, hyperpigmentation, and overall skin texture across all Fitzpatrick skin types.While the name has evolved, the clinically backed formulation remains the same. Silagen Reveal continues to deliver proven results through a targeted blend of ingredients designed to visibly improve texture, redness, post-acne marks, post-procedure skin, and an uneven tone, making it a versatile solution for both in-office recommendation and at-home use.Originally positioned for acne scarring, the product quickly gained traction among dermatology and aesthetic providers for its ability to address a broader range of skin concerns, including - hyperpigmentation, redness, and uneven texture. The rebrand to Silagen Reveal reflects both clinical performance and real-world provider feedback.“Silagen Reveal more accurately represents what this product truly does,” said Kurt Schwarz, VP of Sales at Newmedical Technology, Inc. “After feedback from clinicians and the results seen in the published clinical study done by Bruce Katz, M.D, it became obvious that this isn’t just an acne scar solution. It is a multi-functional treatment that helps patients reveal healthier, more radiant skin. The new name aligns with how providers are already using and recommending the product in practice.”Key benefits of Silagen Reveal include:• Visibly reduces the appearance of acne scars and post-procedure marks• Improves the look of redness and discoloration, including PIH and PIE• Enhances overall skin texture and tone• Suitable for all Fitzpatrick skin types• Backed by clinical data demonstrating high levels of efficacy across diverse patient populationsSilagen Reveal will continue to be supported through clinical education and integrated marketing initiatives, particularly within the brand’s post-procedure care protocols and acne recovery systems.This update also aligns with Silagen’s broader evolution following the integration of Derma Made, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive solution for treatment, recovery, and long-term skin confidence.For more information visit www.silagen.com/reveal About Silagen:Silagen is a physician-exclusive brand specializing in medical-grade silicone scar management and advanced recovery solutions. With a commitment to clinical efficacy and provider partnership, Silagen delivers trusted products designed to optimize healing outcomes and support patients through every stage of their treatment journey.

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