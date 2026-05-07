Rutledge W. Jones of Jones & Swanson Secures $75K Dog Bite Verdict

This victory represents a significant milestone for Rutledge W. Jones and Jones & Swanson.

Jones & Swanson recently marked a notable milestone as attorney Rutledge W. Jones secured a jury verdict in his first personal injury trial. ” — Jones & Swanson

MARIETTA , GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jones & Swanson recently marked a notable milestone as attorney Rutledge W. Jones secured a jury verdict in his first personal injury trial. The case involved a client who suffered significant knee injuries after being attacked twice by a dog. Following the incident, the client sought financial support through their insurance coverage, but the claim was denied.Jones represented the client in case number 24-A-3578-6 and worked to establish liability and demonstrate the extent of the client’s injuries and resulting losses. With support from the firm’s legal staff, the case was presented before a jury.During the proceedings, the client was able to provide testimony regarding the physical impact of the injuries, the medical treatment required after the attack, and the financial strain caused by the denial of insurance coverage. The case also addressed the broader challenges injury victims can face when attempting to recover compensation while managing ongoing medical care and recovery.At the conclusion of the trial, the jury returned a verdict awarding the client $75,000. The compensation is intended to assist with medical expenses and other financial challenges related to the client’s recovery. The outcome reflects the jury’s evaluation of the evidence presented during trial and the circumstances surrounding the client’s injuries and losses.The case highlights the importance of legal representation in disputed insurance and personal injury matters, particularly when liability or coverage is contested. Personal injury litigation can involve extensive investigation, medical documentation, witness testimony, and negotiations with insurers before a case reaches trial.The team at Jones & Swanson acknowledged Rutledge W. Jones for his work on the case and recognized the outcome as an important professional achievement.About Jones & SwansonJones & Swanson is a personal injury law firm based in Marietta, Georgia. The firm represents individuals in a variety of personal injury matters and focuses on helping clients understand their legal options throughout the claims process.The attorneys at Jones & Swanson have more than 45 years of combined legal experience and have represented clients in cases involving car accidents, slip and fall incidents, dog bites, and other injury-related claims. The firm offers consultations for individuals seeking information about potential personal injury cases.

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