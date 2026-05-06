Original Music Completed for All 66 Books of the Bible as MelodyArk.com Goes Live

MelodyArk.com - A Scripture-centered music streaming platform with original albums for the 66 books of the Bible.

66 Sounds completes all 66 Bible albums - 708 original tracks, 45 hours of music, and 83 musical styles now streaming free on MelodyArk.com.

I started this because younger listeners are drawn to music through sound first. The sound isn’t the enemy - the message is.” — Daniel Carlisle

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 66 Sounds , a Scripture-centered music studio founded by Jacksonville-based software developer and AI systems architect Daniel Carlisle , today announced the completion of the 66 Sounds Volume 1 canon, what it believes is the first complete original music catalog built across all 66 books of the Bible.The full catalog, now streaming at MelodyArk .com, includes 66 original albums, 708 tracks, and 45 hours of music. From modern pop and country to jazz, blues, rock, classical, cinematic, and much more, the catalog spans 83 musical styles to date. Every album is mapped to a specific book of the Bible, and every track is tied directly to Scripture, which displays verse by verse alongside the music as it plays.The idea began in 2023, when Carlisle saw an opportunity to bring Scripture into the musical languages people already understand. Active platform development, canon mapping, music theory planning, and production accelerated in 2025, leading to the completed Volume 1 launch on May 2, 2026.A Platform Built to Respect the Book and the ListenerMelodyArk was built on the conviction that the door to Scripture can be opened through sound. Each of the 66 books of the Bible was assigned a primary sonic identity based on its emotional and theological texture. The result is not a single worship format, but a structured music catalog where the sound follows the text.Revelation carries dark industrial and metal influences because Revelation is a book of judgment, beasts, fire, and cosmic conflict. Ruth leans into contemporary country because it is a story of loyalty, loss, provision, and redemption. Ecclesiastes moves through jazz noir. Jonah, with its reluctant obedience, takes on the blues. Hebrews, with endurance and fulfillment, takes on modern symphonic pop. Across the catalog, every style is chosen to serve the book.Listeners can stream the catalog free with audio ads or subscribe to a premium plan starting at $4 per month for ad-free listening, exclusive bonus tracks, and expanded features. Premium support also helps fund the mission of bringing the Bible to people around the world through the music they already love.MelodyArk Radio and AlexaMelodyArk Radio is available as a certified Amazon Alexa skill. Listeners can say, “Alexa, launch MelodyArk Radio,” to stream the catalog hands-free on Alexa-enabled devices.MelodyArk is also developing a children’s listening experience designed for families, churches, nurseries, and young children. More details on MelodyArk Kids Radio will be announced in a future release.About 66 Sounds66 Sounds is a Scripture-centered music studio dedicated to giving every book of the Bible its own original sonic world. The studio operates on a strict human-in-the-loop production model, where every book is interpreted, mapped to a sonic identity, planned through music theory, reviewed lyrically, and shaped by human creative judgment before production is finalized. The full canon development framework and a detailed case study are available at 66sounds.com.About MelodyArkMelodyArk is a Scripture-centered music streaming platform featuring original albums for all 66 books of the Bible. The platform includes free ad-supported streaming, premium subscriptions, Alexa streaming, reviewer access, and advertiser infrastructure for faith-aligned audio advertising. MelodyArk is available at melodyark.com.About Daniel CarlisleDaniel Carlisle is a Jacksonville-based AI systems architect and founder of MelodyArk and 66 Sounds. He holds a AS in Information Technology, BS in Organizational Management, a MBA, and has completed professional programs in Project Management at Cornell and Product Management & Strategy at Wharton. He built the MelodyArk platform, catalog system, production framework, admin tools, Alexa skill, and advertiser infrastructure as a solo founder.

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