CBP seizure of firearm suppressor at JFK leads to Connecticut arrest and seizure of 39 firearms, explosives, and other contraband

Alexander Oranzo, 46 Branford Connecticut.

NEW YORK — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport intercepted a concealed firearm suppressor in an inbound air cargo shipment from overseas, triggering an investigation in Connecticut that resulted in one arrest and the seizure of dozens of firearms, high-capacity magazines, explosives, and other contraband.



CBP officers assigned to JFK’s international air cargo operations identified an inbound shipment from Hong Kong as high risk for possible contraband. During a subsequent inspection, officers discovered a concealed firearm suppressor falsely declared as automotive equipment. The suppressor was seized, and follow-on analysis identified Alexander Oranzo, 46, of Branford, Conn., as the intended recipient.

Based on CBP’s investigation and information shared with Homeland Security Investigations Hartford and the Branford Police Department, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Oranzo’s Branford residence on April 27. Oranzo was taken into custody, and officers discovered and seized additional contraband, including:

Cache of firearms, high-capacity magazines and other contraband seized during a law enforcement search of Oranzo’s Branford residence, April 27

58 high-capacity magazines

39 firearms

5 suppressors

3 sets of body armor

Ammunition

Narcotics

Tannerite (explosive material)

This case is being prosecuted by the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office. The following charges have been filed against Oranzo:

39 counts of criminal possession of a firearm

3 counts of criminal possession of body armor

58 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines

2 counts of unsafe storage of firearms

5 counts of criminal possession of a silencer

3 counts of possession of an assault weapon

1 count of possession of a stolen firearm

8 counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

1 count of possession of a sawed-off shotgun

2 counts of possession of narcotics not in original container

1 count of possession of a controlled substance

1 count of possession of more than five ounces of marijuana

“This is exactly the kind of major case that shows what is at stake in our cargo facilities every single day,” said New York Director of Field Operations Francis J. Russo. “From the very first officer who flagged this shipment, to our critical mission support staff who helped build the case, our entire CBP apparatus worked in lockstep with our Homeland Security Taskforce partners. Even in the face of a funding hiatus, our officers and support professionals have not slowed down for a moment in their duty to protect the United States. This seizure prevented a dangerous cache of weapons and explosives from remaining hidden in our communities.”

At JFK International Airport and ports of entry across the country, CBP officers use advanced targeting, inspection technology, and close interagency partnerships to detect and disrupt smuggling attempts and safeguard the American public.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping illegal weapons, dangerous criminal aliens, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.