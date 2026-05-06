San Diego Border Patrol arrests two convicted child sex offenders

SAN DIEGO — In two separate targeted operations, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector arrested two men illegally present in the United States, both of whom have convictions for child sex offenses.

On April 27, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents, in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations, arrested a Mexican national at 8:25 p.m. He was convicted in January 2024 for contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense and committing lewd acts with a child under 14. Agents turned him over to ICE ERO.

The next day, on April 28 at approximately 6:45 a.m., agents from the San Clemente Border Patrol Station targeted and arrested a Guatemalan national in Fullerton, Calif. This felon, who has prior convictions for assault and battery as well as molestation of a child was transported to the San Clemente Station for processing.

“Keeping our communities safe is our highest priority, and the San Diego Sector will actively go after dangerous criminals, especially those guilty of heinous crimes against children,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “These arrests are a direct result of the proactive work our agents do every day to identify and remove these predators from our neighborhoods.”

Both individuals are being processed for removal from the United States.