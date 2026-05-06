United States citizen wanted in California for felony child abuse arrested at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo Peace Bridge border crossing arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Santa Rosa, California.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

On April 29, CBP officers encountered a 48-year-old male United States citizen returning from Canada and operating a vehicle registered in Pennsylvania. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center match that indicated that he had an active arrest warrant for assaulting a child.

CBP officers escorted the man to a secondary inspection area and confirmed that the arrest warrant issued by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office remained active and verified that he was the subject of that warrant.

“Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of our officers, we successfully located and detained a wanted individual out of California,” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “This action demonstrates our ongoing dedication to protecting our communities by identifying and stopping those who threaten public safety.”

After processing and confirmation of the arrest warrant, the man was turned over to Buffalo Police Department, as a fugitive from justice.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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