Grills Are Warming Up—Be Ready with Hi Mountain Seasonings Rubs

RIVERTON, WY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As grilling season fires up across the country, Hi Mountain Seasonings is helping backyard chefs and outdoor cooking enthusiasts elevate their meals with its complete line of premium dry rubs. Whether preparing steaks, ribs, poultry, seafood, or wild game, Hi Mountain’s expertly crafted blends are designed to bring out the best in every cut.Hi, Mountain Seasonings Rub Blends are made for specific meats but are versatile enough to inspire creativity in the kitchen or on the grill. Each 9–11 oz bottle has a handy dual-action flip lid for easy spooning or shaking, with a suggested retail price of $12.99. Customers can save 20 percent by choosing from two curated bundle options for added value. Bundle #1 includes Steak Rub, Rib Rub, and Poultry Rub, while Bundle #2 features Brisket & Prime Rib Rub, Venison Rub, and Garlic & Pepper Rub. Both bundles are priced at $33.19.Crafted with only the finest spices and herbs, each Hi Mountain rub is designed to maximize flavor without overpowering the natural taste of the meat. The Venison Rub combines garlic, sea salt, pepper, sweet paprika, onion powder, and turmeric to enhance wild game. The Poultry Rub blends garlic, thyme, sage, and rosemary for exceptional results on both domestic and game birds. Seafood lovers will appreciate the Salmon Rub, featuring lemon, dill, and aromatic herbs that seal in freshness and flavor.For barbecue favorites, the Rib Rub delivers a balanced mix of paprika, honey granules, garlic, and mustard, enhancing pork, beef, and game meats alike. The bold Brisket & Prime Rib Rub features a peppery, herb-infused profile inspired by authentic Wyoming flavors, making it perfect for hearty cuts. Meanwhile, the Garlic Pepper Rub provides a versatile choice for all meats and vegetables—simply apply generously, let it rest for 30 minutes, and cook as desired. The classic Steak Rub completes the lineup with a savory blend that pairs well with beef, game, and even vegetables.Unlike oil-based marinades, Hi Mountain’s Western-style rubs cling using the natural moisture of the meat, eliminating the need for added oils. This makes them a nearly fat-free option while still providing bold, mouthwatering flavor.“This is our favorite time of year,” said Hans Hummel, president and owner of Hi Mountain Seasonings. “There’s nothing better than gathering around the grill with family and friends, and our rubs are made to make every meal memorable. We’ve carefully created each blend to enhance the natural flavor of the meat—whether it’s beef, poultry, or wild game—so anyone can achieve amazing results with minimal effort.”With Hi Mountain Seasonings Dry Rubs, turning everyday meals into unforgettable culinary experiences has never been easier. This grilling season, fire up the grill and discover how simple it is to add bold, Western flavor to every bite.For more information about Hi Mountain Seasonings and its full line of jerky cures, seasoning blends, and brines, visit www.himtnjerky.com About Hi Mountain SeasoningsHi Mountain Seasonings is a leader in high-quality seasonings, marinades, and dip mixes for outdoor cooking, grilling, and more. Based in the heart of Wyoming, the company is known for its commitment to quality and flavor. Whether you’re cooking up a feast for family and friends or trying new recipes, Hi Mountain Seasonings has something to elevate your culinary experience.

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