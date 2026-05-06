brightSTAR Communities Acquire 204-Site Lima, Ohio Neighborhood

Pledges Significant Upgrades to Protect Attainable Housing in the Midwest

Safeguarding attainable housing and communities has never been more important. We are committed to protecting attainable housing and investing in its long-term future. ” — Brandon Schilling, CEO and President of brightSTAR Communities

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As attainable homeownership becomes increasingly out of reach for working families across the country, brightSTAR Communities has acquired a 204-site manufactured housing neighborhood in Lima, Ohio, reinforcing its commitment to preserving one of the most critical forms of affordable housing in the Midwest.Located just minutes from downtown Lima, brightSTAR Lima is slated for a series of targeted capital improvements designed to enhance the resident experience while preserving long-term affordability. Kicking off this spring, the revitalization project includes upgraded infrastructure, improved roadways, enhanced landscaping, and a brand-new amenity package. Additionally, brightSTAR will introduce more than 60 new homes to the neighborhood, offering attainable homeownership with pricing starting in the high $60,000s.“The national housing crisis is pricing everyday families out of homeownership, and safeguarding attainable communities has never been more important,” said Brandon Schilling, CEO and President of brightSTAR Communities. “We are committed to protecting attainable housing and investing in its long-term future. Our goal is to ensure residents feel a deep sense of pride and community in their neighborhood, knowing they have a high-quality place to call home.”The integration of this 204-site community aligns with brightSTAR’s broader strategy of targeting Midwestern markets where a strong local workforce intersects with a high demand for quality, attainable housing. By maintaining affordability while investing in improvements, brightSTAR aims to build durable value for both residents and the broader Lima community.For more information, visit www.brightstarcommunities.com About brightSTAR CommunitiesbrightSTAR Communities is an owner and operator of manufactured housing communities focused on quality, attainable housing and long-term community stewardship. The company acquires and operates communities in markets with strong fundamentals and invests in improvements that support residents, strengthen operations, and drive durable value over time.

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