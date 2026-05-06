RAVL Acquires New Helio to Advance AI-Native Product Delivery

RAVL acquires New Helio to expand AI-native product and experience strategy capabilities.

Acquisition expands RAVL’s approach to AI-first software delivery through deep expertise in product and experience strategy.

New Helio's exceptional strengths in product and experience strategy combined with RAVL’s delivery and engineering capabilities creates a complete model for modern product and software delivery.” — Rick Davidson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAVL today announced the acquisition of New Helio, a boutique consultancy specializing in product and experience strategy, customer experience, and service design. The acquisition strengthens RAVL’s “Leap Left” approach to AI-first software delivery, helping organizations rethink how products are designed, validated, and delivered.

“AI is dramatically accelerating software development, but it’s also exposing bottlenecks upstream,” said Rick Davidson, CEO of RAVL. “Faster coding means little if organizations still struggle with product clarity, decision-making, understanding customer opportunities, and alignment. New Helio strengthens exactly those capabilities.”

RAVL’s “Leap Left” approach is built on the belief that AI shifts the real delivery bottleneck away from coding and toward problem definition, prioritization, governance, and organizational flow. The addition of New Helio expands RAVL’s ability to help clients solve those challenges earlier in the product lifecycle.

Together, RAVL and New Helio help clients identify customer opportunities, strengthen product ownership and business alignment, reduce delivery friction, and create tighter connections across strategy, product, design, engineering, and delivery. As software development continues to accelerate, organizations are being challenged to modernize how ideas move from concept to production. The acquisition further expands RAVL’s AI-native product delivery capabilities for financial institutions navigating growing pressure to move faster, improve organizational alignment, and deliver better customer experiences and business results.

“What excites me about joining RAVL was the shared belief that modern product delivery requires more than faster engineering,” said Erin Helcl, Founder of New Helio and Head of Product & Experience at RAVL. “Organizations are under pressure to move faster, but the real challenge is maximizing business impact, not simply reducing delivery costs. Strong product thinking, better experience strategy, tighter alignment across teams, and trusted customer experiences are becoming critical competitive advantages.”

About RAVL

RAVL is a technology and advisory firm focused on helping financial services organizations drive business value through tech through strategic advisory, modern engineering, and AI-native delivery acceleration.

About New Helio

New Helio is a boutique consultancy specializing in product and experience strategy, customer experience, and service design. The firm helps organizations align teams, shape better products and services, and deliver more connected and trusted experiences.

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