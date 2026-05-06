Ahead of 2026 Hurricane Season, Ocala Movers Release Free Guide on Protecting Valuables Before the Storm

Skye Moving, LLC offers Florida homeowners practical advice on what to crate, what to relocate inland, and what to leave behind when a storm threatens

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skye Moving, LLC offers Florida homeowners practical advice on what to crate, what to relocate inland, and what to leave behind when a storm threatensOCALA, FL - May 6, 2026 - With the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season coming to a start (opening June 1), Ocala-based Skye Moving, LLC has released a free homeowner guide on protecting valuables, heirlooms, and high-value items before a storm makes landfall. The guide draws on more than a decade of Florida moving experience, including hundreds of pre-storm relocations of antiques, safes, pianos, and irreplaceable family belongings.Florida homeowners often spend days boarding up windows and stocking supplies, but many overlook the items inside the home that matter most. Furniture, electronics, and important documents are routinely lost to flooding or wind damage that proper preparation could have prevented.“Most people focus on the structure of their home and forget about what is inside,” said James, owner of Skye Moving. “Our Ocala movers have moved families out of harm’s way 48 hours before a storm, and we have helped homeowners crate items that were too valuable to leave to chance. The pattern we see every year is the same. People wait too long, and then there is no time to do it right.”Five Items Florida Homeowners Most Often Wish They Had MovedBased on call patterns and customer requests during recent storm seasons, Skye Moving identified the items most commonly named in post-storm regret:• Family photo albums and irreplaceable documents stored in low cabinets or ground-floor rooms• Pianos and musical instruments left in rooms with large windows or near exterior walls• Gun safes and document safes that homeowners assume are storm-proof but which can flood internally or shift dangerously• Antique and heirloom furniture that cannot be replaced and is rarely covered at full value by insurance• Artwork and framed photographs hung on exterior-facing wallsThe 72-Hour RuleSkye Moving recommends homeowners begin a valuables review at least 72 hours before a forecasted landfall. By that point, decisions need to be sorted into three categories: items to crate and protect in place, items to relocate to higher ground or inland storage, and items to insure photographically and accept as replaceable.“Once a storm is 24 hours out, professional movers in Florida are fully booked,” James said. “We turn away calls every September because people waited until the cone shifted toward them. The homeowners who handle this well are the ones who make the call when the storm is still five days out and looking like a possibility.”Practical Steps Homeowners Can Take This Week• Photograph or video every room of the home for insurance documentation• Identify a list of high-value items that would be difficult or impossible to replace• Locate a friend, family member, or storage facility inland that could receive valuables on short notice• Save contact information for a licensed and insured moving company before the season begins• Review homeowners insurance for coverage limits on antiques, art, and electronicsAbout Skye Moving, LLCSkye Moving, LLC is a licensed and fully insured Florida moving company (IM No. IM2755) based in Ocala. The company serves Marion County and the broader Central Florida region, including Gainesville, Orlando, The Villages, and surrounding communities. Skye Moving holds a 4.8-star rating across more than 300 Google reviews and specializes in residential moves, long-distance relocations, and the careful handling of pianos, safes, antiques, and other high-value items. For more information or to request a free quote, visit skyemoving.com or call (352) 322-4553.Media Contact:James Gervais, OwnerSkye Moving, LLC(352) 322-4553support@skyemoving.comskyemoving.com

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