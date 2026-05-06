Lunar Kicked Off Moonrise Tour Africa Across 10+ Countries, Opening for Davido and Rick Ross

Lunar Performing on Stage (Zimbabwe) on her Moonrise Africa Tour Lunar Opening for Davido in Front of 35,000 People (Zambia) Lunar Opening for Davido and Rick Ross (Zambia)

38 Talent is proud to announce that Lunar is currently on her Moonrise Tour Africa, a landmark continental tour across 10+ African countries.

The 38 Talent Artist Partnership was made for this: taking an artist of Lunar's talent and providing her the platform, resources, and infrastructure necessary to perform at the top levels.” — Pascal Niedermann, CEO of 38 Talent

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 38 Talent is proud to announce that Lunar is currently on her Moonrise Tour Africa , a landmark continental tour across 10+ African countries made possible by the full weight of the 38 Talent Artist Partnership behind her.The extent of the Moonrise Tour Africa marks a defining moment in Lunar's career as a professional DJ and performer, a direct result of her taking the next step and signing with 38 Talent in January. Under the capital-powered 38 Talent Artist Partnership, Lunar is travelling across the African continent from April to July, performing in countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, DR Congo, Congo, Botswana, and Kenya, with additional stops to be announced soon.“When Lunar signed with 38 Talent in January, it signalled the beginning of an extraordinary new chapter in her career,” said Pascal Niedermann, CEO of 38 Talent. “Just months later, that commitment is already being delivered in the most spectacular fashion."The Moonrise Tour Africa kicked off in South Africa on April 4, followed by stops in Botswana and Zimbabwe, before Lunar arrived in Zambia to deliver a milestone weekend alongside powerhouse names in global music. On May 1, Lunar opened for 5x Grammy-nominated, afrobeats superstar Davido and multi-platinum selling, 9x Grammy-nominated, hip-hop mogul and rapper Rick Ross. On May 2, Lunar returned to open for Davido, performing on a custom-built stage for 35,000 people, the biggest Zambia has ever seen. Now, Lunar will carry this momentum onto Namibia, the next stage on the Moonrise Tour Africa.Fans can also look forward to new music alongside Lunar's upcoming live performances. She is actively recording new music in the studio, marking a significant creative milestone in first phase of releasing her own original material. Details on the music will be released soon. For updates and more information, follow Lunar and 38 Talent across their official platforms.

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