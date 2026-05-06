Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $7.6 Million to Drive Economic Activity, Strengthen Regional Financial Stability

The Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) Tax Credit Program will help 104 companies in the Commonwealth transition through various stages of growth — boosting local economies and creating opportunities for Pennsylvanians. Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $29.4 million through the KIZ Tax Credit Program to support over 400 growing companies.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $7,683,111 through the Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) Tax Credit Program to support 104 growing companies in both rural and urban areas across Pennsylvania.

The KIZ Tax Credit Program provides tax credits of up to $100,000 per year to companies located in one of 29 established zones. These zones were originally established around the locations of various institutions of higher education, providing a pipeline for workforce opportunities and driving economic growth throughout the Commonwealth.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $29.4 million through the KIZ Tax Credit Program supporting over 400 companies.

“In Pennsylvania, our rural, urban, and suburban communities have a crucial role in driving economic growth,” said Secretary Siger. “The Keystone Innovation Zone Tax Credit Program helps provide companies with the tools necessary to keep growing their operations while also providing jobs for Pennsylvanians and boosting the economy in their communities.”

A complete list of approved KIZ tax credits can be found here. Recipients receiving these tax credits include:

Erie KIZ

MeterEZ, LLC – $30,555 to enhance marketing and promotional practices including printing material, digital advertising materials, and technological enhancements.

Fayette-Washington KIZ

Fayette Pipe Company – $100,000 to support hiring of additional employees, including one with advanced electrical skills set to expand and improve product lines.

Harrisburg Market KIZ

Golfback, LLC – $89,596 to invest in continued research and build out a suite of online products, expanding its offerings, and growing its footprint for golf course owners, operators, and customers.

Lackawanna County KIZ

Fifth Element LLC – $100,000 to conduct research, development, repair, support, and production of satellite communications hardware using advanced signal processing and short burst data communications.

University City Science Center KIZ

SusMaX Inc. – $86,914 to retain two current jobs, expand operations, and continue development of concrete using lightweight aggregate derived from waste coal ash found in landfills.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget calls for new, bold, targeted investments to highlight Pennsylvania’s economic leadership, increase competitiveness, and deliver for communities.

The Governor’s budget proposal includes:

$2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies.

$38 million for the PA First program to connect businesses with trained workers and support job retention and capital investments.

$12.5 million for the WEDnetPA program to expand Pennsylvania’s workforce and close critical workforce gaps.

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to continue supporting small businesses.

$1 billion for the newly created Critical Infrastructure Fund to support investments in housing and infrastructure costs.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov

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