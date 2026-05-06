Pinnacle Family Services Expands Family Support Services Across South Carolina

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Pinnacle Family Services, a Health Connect America company, announced the expansion of its service offerings across South Carolina.

Expanding access to services like FRCPS allows us to better support families at critical moments and provide a more complete continuum of care across South Carolina.”
— Scott Martin, President of Health Connect America
COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Family Services, a Health Connect America company, announced the expansion of its service offerings across South Carolina, including the addition of Family Resource Connection & Preservation Services (FRCPS). This expansion has been supported through collaboration with Justice Works Youth Care, further strengthening the organization’s ability to serve children and families across the state.

The addition of FRCPS enhances Pinnacle’s continuum of care by providing targeted support for families working toward reunification. This service is designed to promote safe and timely reunification, equipping families with the tools and resources needed to create stability and long-term success in the home.

Pinnacle Family Services, as part of the Health Connect America family of organizations, offers a comprehensive range of behavioral health and family support services across South Carolina. These services include outpatient mental health treatment, Family Centered Treatment (FCT), in-home and community-based programs, and therapeutic foster care support.

“Together, these programs are designed to meet individuals and families where they are, using evidence-informed and trauma-focused approaches to improve outcomes and strengthen family systems,” said Vicki Prokopchak regarding the expansion.

More information about services available in South Carolina can be found at: https://www.healthconnectamerica.com/services/south-carolina-services/

“Expanding access to services like FRCPS allows us to better support families at critical moments and provide a more complete continuum of care across South Carolina,” said Scott Martin, President of Health Connect America. “This effort reflects our ongoing commitment to helping children and families achieve stability and long-term success.”

Through this expansion, Pinnacle Family Services is further positioned to support referral partners, community stakeholders, and families with a broader set of resources designed to meet complex needs and improve long-term outcomes.

About Health Connect America
Health Connect America, along with its family of organizations, provides behavioral health and family support services across multiple states. With decades of combined experience, the organization is dedicated to helping children, families, and individuals achieve meaningful, lasting change through compassionate, community-based care. Health Connect America is a leading provider of behavioral health services in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Pinnacle Family Services
Pinnacle Family Services, a Health Connect America company, delivers a range of behavioral health and family-focused services designed to support children and families in their homes and communities. Through a commitment to evidence-based practices and personalized care, Pinnacle works to improve outcomes and strengthen families across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Jordan Labiosa
Health Connect America
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Jordan Labiosa
Health Connect America
+1 540-597-5349
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Health Connect America
508 Autumn Springs Ct Ste 2A
Franklin, Tennessee, 37067
United States
+1 540-597-5349
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Health Connect America is a leading provider of behavioral health services across multiple states in the Southeastern United States, including Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Our mission is to offer comprehensive and integrated services that foster healing and growth in individuals and communities. We specialize in a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of children, adults, and families. Our offerings include therapeutic foster care, adult and youth counseling, substance abuse treatment, and an array of community-based services designed to support mental health and well-being. At Health Connect America, our dedicated team of professionals is committed to delivering evidence-based, client-centered care, empowering our clients to lead more fulfilling and balanced lives.

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