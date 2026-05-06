Pinnacle Family Services Expands Family Support Services Across South Carolina
Pinnacle Family Services, a Health Connect America company, announced the expansion of its service offerings across South Carolina.
The addition of FRCPS enhances Pinnacle’s continuum of care by providing targeted support for families working toward reunification. This service is designed to promote safe and timely reunification, equipping families with the tools and resources needed to create stability and long-term success in the home.
Pinnacle Family Services, as part of the Health Connect America family of organizations, offers a comprehensive range of behavioral health and family support services across South Carolina. These services include outpatient mental health treatment, Family Centered Treatment (FCT), in-home and community-based programs, and therapeutic foster care support.
“Together, these programs are designed to meet individuals and families where they are, using evidence-informed and trauma-focused approaches to improve outcomes and strengthen family systems,” said Vicki Prokopchak regarding the expansion.
More information about services available in South Carolina can be found at: https://www.healthconnectamerica.com/services/south-carolina-services/
“Expanding access to services like FRCPS allows us to better support families at critical moments and provide a more complete continuum of care across South Carolina,” said Scott Martin, President of Health Connect America. “This effort reflects our ongoing commitment to helping children and families achieve stability and long-term success.”
Through this expansion, Pinnacle Family Services is further positioned to support referral partners, community stakeholders, and families with a broader set of resources designed to meet complex needs and improve long-term outcomes.
About Health Connect America
Health Connect America, along with its family of organizations, provides behavioral health and family support services across multiple states. With decades of combined experience, the organization is dedicated to helping children, families, and individuals achieve meaningful, lasting change through compassionate, community-based care. Health Connect America is a leading provider of behavioral health services in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
About Pinnacle Family Services
Pinnacle Family Services, a Health Connect America company, delivers a range of behavioral health and family-focused services designed to support children and families in their homes and communities. Through a commitment to evidence-based practices and personalized care, Pinnacle works to improve outcomes and strengthen families across North Carolina and South Carolina.
Jordan Labiosa
Health Connect America
+1 540-597-5349
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