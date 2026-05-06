How a Wisconsin Family Business Became the Most Decorated Dealer in the Global Hot Tub Industry

Wisconsin's Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas wins 2025 Locksin Thompson Dealer of the Year, the global hot tub industry's top honor in its 40th anniversary year.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas, a family-owned business based in Madison and Brookfield, Wisconsin, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Locksin Thompson Dealer of the Year Award by Hot Spring Spas, a brand of Watkins Wellness. The award is presented annually to a single dealer worldwide, has been awarded for more than 35 years, and is determined by a committee of industry leaders, making it the highest honor in the global hot tub industry.

The recognition comes during Bachmann’s 40th anniversary year. Founded in 1985 by Fred Bachmann and co-operated with his wife Kiya Bachmann for the past 25 years, the company has grown from a small construction-based operation into one of the most recognized and decorated Hot Spring dealerships worldwide.

Named after an industry pioneer, the Locksin Thompson Award recognizes dealers who consistently excel across eight core areas, including customer satisfaction, service, showroom experience, sales training, lead follow-up, marketing and promotions, digital presence, and overall sales productivity. With more than 700 dealers across 70 countries, Hot Spring Spas maintains one of the largest global retail networks, making the award highly competitive.

Bachmann’s entry into the industry began unexpectedly in 1984, when Fred Bachmann installed two spas for a salon client seeking private soaking rooms. To access wholesale pricing, he purchased three units, a decision that led to opening a retail storefront. A Watkins Wellness representative later encouraged him to become an authorized dealer and even helped secure a storefront lease. The business gained momentum after Bachmann attended a Watkins marketing seminar, applying those strategies to sell 60 hot tubs in a single weekend through a truckload sales event.

“Our journey began in 1985… This year marks our 40th anniversary, and it is a reminder of how far we have come,” said Fred Bachmann. Reflecting on the award, he added, “I remember attending these conferences more than three decades ago, watching my mentors receive this award, and saying, ‘Someday, I’ll be up there.’ Looking back, it’s been the journey that’s been the most rewarding, not just the recognition.”

This latest recognition further cements Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas as one of the most decorated Hot Spring dealers worldwide. The company is the only dealership to have received the International Service Department of the Year Award three times and was named a SpaRetailer 2025 Retail Stars honoree. Bachmann has also been featured in Milwaukee Magazine, Madison Magazine, and Forbes Georgia. Six members of its sales team are graduates of the Watkins Wellness Top Gun training program.

The company operates two award-winning showrooms located at 2225 S. Stoughton Road in Madison and 14660 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield. Both locations are designed as immersive retail environments, featuring filled Endless Pools for live demonstrations, two private spa experience rooms per store, and a full wellness product suite including hot tubs, saunas, and cold plunges. Some integrated wellness packages now exceed six figures. The showrooms have drawn visits from international dealers seeking inspiration for their own retail operations, reflecting Bachmann’s influence beyond its regional market.

Looking ahead, the next generation of leadership is already active within the business. Ashley Kampmeier, Fred Bachmann’s daughter, serves as Customer Relations and Operations Manager, alongside Kyle and Knox Kampmeier. “It brings a level of care and pride that I’ve never experienced elsewhere,” Kampmeier said.

About Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas

Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas was founded in 1985 in Madison, Wisconsin. The company operates award-winning showrooms in Madison and Brookfield and serves communities across southern Wisconsin. A Watkins Wellness authorized dealer and warranty service center since 1986, Bachmann carries Hot Spring Spas, Endless Pools, Radiant Pools, Vigor Cold Plunges, Tylo Saunas, and BioGuard water care products.

For more information, visit bachmanns.com or call 608-222-7727 (Madison) or 262-333-7727 (Brookfield).

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