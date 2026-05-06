15 military hospitals receive Leapfrog's highest Hospital Safety Grade

The Defense Health Agency announced today that 15 military hospitals received an “A” https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/your-hospitals-safety-grade/about-the-grade for Spring 2026, with three hospitals earning consecutive “A” grades for the past five Safety Grade cycles.

“These hospital safety grades highlight the Defense Health Agency’s core commitment to safe, high-quality medical care for our patients,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, deputy assistant director for medical affairs and chief medical officer. “When our military hospitals achieve high standards like these, they also show they are equipped to both sustain the skills of our uniformed medical providers and ensure the overall health of our uniformed service members.”

https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/about-our-movement/about-the-leapfrog-group is a national, independent organization focused on healthcare quality. The organization evaluates hospitals ona wide range ofsafety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections. Leapfrog's grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety.

A hospital must meet specific criteria to be eligible for participation in the Leapfrog safety assessment. In the spring 2026 ratings, 38% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 75% received an “A”grade.

“I am extremely proud of all of the military hospitals that have received an “A” grade this spring,” saidCordts.“The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade programallows us to evaluate the healthcare and services at our military hospitals and clinics, ensuring we are continuing to provide optimal care to our patients.”

The hospital safety grades, updated twice a year, cover both public and private hospitals. The grades are based on national standards for hospital safety and highlight risks that patients may face in ahealthcaresetting, including preventable medical errors and infections. The ratings are available to the public, making it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their localhealthcarefacilities.

The 15 military hospitals that received an “A” grade for Spring 2026 are:

In spring 2026, three military hospitals and clinics also distinguished themselves by earning consecutive “A” grades for five Safety Grade cycles:

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

William Beaumont Army Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

DHA’s engagement with Leapfrog began about nine years ago when it sought to incorporate Leapfrog’s evaluations into the Military Health System’s Quality Assurance Program. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was the first military test site for Leapfrog surveys. After seeing positive results, DHA expanded the program across other eligible military hospitals and clinics.

“Receiving an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog is a meaningful achievement that underscores the strength of our patient safety programs and the rigor of our clinical standards,” saidCordts.“These grades demonstrate our military hospitals status as institutions that meet the highest benchmarks for patient care.”

Some military hospitals were not included in the safety grades this spring because they did not meet the minimum requirements for reporting criteria used by Leapfrog. The DHA has instituted similar criteria internally to track patient safety metrics for all facilities that did not qualify for official Leapfrog grades.