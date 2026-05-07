ClearBank enables faster euro payments as Fiat Republic becomes the first live client on SEPA Indirect

Fiat Republic goes live as ClearBank's first SEPA Indirect client, unlocking faster euro payments for crypto businesses.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearBank, the enabler of real-time clearing and embedded banking, has today announced a new partnership with Fiat Republic that will significantly improve how businesses and financial institutions access euro payments across Europe.Through the partnership, Fiat Republic becomes the first client to go live on ClearBank’s new SEPA Indirect product. The solution enables clients like Fiat Republic to offer their customers their own virtual IBANs issued by ClearBank, and operate under their own BICs, allowing them to retain their brand and customer experience while accessing SEPA payments. ClearBank manages scheme access and settlement, thereby removing the complexity of becoming a direct participant, with clients still benefiting from faster access to euro payments, greater reliability, and a more seamless cross-border payments experience.The launch is the first of several new products ClearBank plans to introduce in Europe this year, supporting its broader European growth strategy. The SEPA Indirect model is built with the highest standards of resilience and compliance, as existing ClearBank products, supporting financial institutions seeking faster, reliable and secure entry to European payment schemes.The implementation was delivered through close collaboration between the two companies, with a shared focus on regulatory alignment, technical integration and operational readiness. With the service now live, both organisations plan to continue expanding payment capabilities and supporting customers as their needs evolve.Tristan Kirchner, CEO, ClearBank Europe, said: “Access to reliable euro payments shouldn’t be a barrier to growth. By enabling Fiat Republic access to SEPA Indirect, we’re helping their customers benefit from faster, safer and more resilient payments across Europe without the traditional complexity. As we continue working closely with Fiat Republic, this launch also lays the foundation for supporting more institutions and businesses as we expand our SEPA Indirect capabilities across Europe.”Adam Bialy, Founder & CEO, Fiat Republic, said: “Fiat Republic has achieved a major milestone in crypto banking! We're thrilled to announce our integration with ClearBank to launch Agency Banking. By operating under our own European BICs and using our own IBANs, we're taking a huge step towards operational autonomy. This partnership provides redundancy to existing rails and a seamless, independent experience for our clients. Leveraging ClearBank's trusted infrastructure ensures we remain the most resilient gateway between fiat and crypto in Europe.”About ClearBankClearBank is transforming the way money moves. Through its banking licences and intelligent solutions, ClearBank unlocks the potential of financial institutions and corporate clients to deliver real-time payments, accounts and embedded banking services to their customers.Purpose-built for the digital economy, it combines the reliability of a clearing bank with the agility of modern cloud-based technology. ClearBank exists to enable financial services innovation on a global scale – removing friction, increasing efficiency and creating transparency to unlock the full potential of banking infrastructure.Rated Investment Grade (BBB-) by S&P, ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).ClearBank Europe N.V. is authorised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and is subject to prudential supervision by the ECB, with day-to-day supervision conducted by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).Visit www.clear.bank for more information.About Fiat RepublicFiat Republic is the B2B neobank for crypto, giving crypto platforms regulated fiat accounts, local payment rails, and a single API to embed fiat pay-ins and pay-outs directly into their products — so their users get a frictionless fiat experience alongside their crypto.Fiat Republic B.V. ("Fiat Republic") is authorised by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) as an electronic money institution and is subject to prudential supervision by DNB and conduct supervision by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).Learn more at www.fiatrepublic.com

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