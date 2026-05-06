Joint Commission and CAHME Name 2026 Fellowship in Sustainable Healthcare Leadership Recipient

CAHME Awards Program Sydney Schultz and her mentor Dr. Diane Howard, PhD, FACHE, Professor and Director of Student Development at Rush University, with Dr. Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Chief Nursing Executive and Executive VP of Accreditation and Certification Operations at Joint Commission. Sydney Schultz and Rush University’s Master of Science in Health Systems Management program each received a physical award in recognition of the 2026 Joint Commission Fellowship in Sustainable Healthcare Leadership.

Rush University Health Systems Management graduate awarded fellowship for exemplifying the next generation of healthcare leaders dedicated to quality and safety

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) have named Sydney Schultz, a Master of Science in Health Systems Management student at Rush University, the 2026 recipient of the annual Joint Commission Fellowship in Sustainable Healthcare Leadership. Her yearlong fellowship begins July 1, 2026, where Schultz will work closely with Kathryn Spates, Executive Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations, Joint Commission.

The Fellowship—which recognizes a graduating student from a CAHME-accredited or certified program—is designed to cultivate next-generation healthcare leaders passionate about advancing the health and well-being of communities. It provides deep experience in cross-organization collaboration and exposure to accreditation and certification processes across Joint Commission and CAHME.

“Joint Commission is committed to developing and nurturing tomorrow’s healthcare leaders—equipping them to navigate complexity and improve quality and safety through systems based thinking and real world experience,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission. “We are thrilled to welcome Sydney Schultz as our 2026 fellow alongside CAHME and look forward to the impact she will make.”

Schultz brings hands-on experience in healthcare operations and systems improvement through her work with Rush University Medical Center’s Office of Environmental Sustainability. She has focused on supporting initiatives spanning clinical operations, supply chain, and environmental performance, all of which demonstrate a clear ability to translate data into action and contribute to meaningful, system-level improvements.

“Preparing leaders not just for today, but for what is ahead, is central to our mission,” said Maureen Connelly Jones, PhD, RN, president and chief executive officer of CAHME. “The Joint Commission Fellowship in Sustainable Healthcare Leadership reflects a shared commitment to the future of healthcare leadership. Now in its third year, this fellowship is an investment in emerging leaders at a pivotal moment in their careers, providing the opportunity to learn alongside leaders in the field and contribute to meaningful, system-level change. We are grateful for Joint Commission’s partnership and their continued commitment to developing the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

“Receiving this opportunity is incredibly meaningful to me because it allows me to deepen my hands-on learning and professional growth in healthcare leadership,” said Schultz. “This experience will play a key role in furthering my education and preparing me to strengthen healthcare systems.”

About Joint Commission Fellowship in Sustainable Healthcare Leadership

The Joint Commission Fellowship in Sustainable Healthcare Leadership is a one-year, paid fellowship awarded to a student from a CAHME-accredited program. The fellowship provides hands-on experience working with leadership across Joint Commission to advance initiatives in healthcare quality, patient safety, and system improvement.

Through cross-organizational collaboration, research, and applied project work, the fellow contributes to enterprise-wide initiatives while gaining exposure to accreditation and certification processes. The experience is designed to equip emerging leaders with the practical skills and perspective needed to drive meaningful change across healthcare systems.

To learn more, visit: https://cahme.org/awards-scholarships/joint-commission-fellowship-award/.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME accreditation is the recognized benchmark of excellence in preparing future healthcare leaders.

Learn more at www.cahme.org.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About the MS in Health Systems Management Program at Rush University

The Master of Science in Health Systems Management program at Rush University prepares students to lead and improve healthcare systems through a focus on operational excellence, data-driven decision making, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The program emphasizes real-world experience, strong partnerships with healthcare organizations, and a commitment to advancing quality, safety, and innovation in care delivery. Graduates are equipped to take on leadership roles across a wide range of healthcare settings and drive meaningful, system-level impact.

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