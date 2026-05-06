RAYAD Group Dubai Articulates Patient‑Capital Playbook Across ETFs, Emerging Markets, Bitcoin, AI and Cybersecurity

Rayad Kamal Ayub — Managing Director, RAYAD Group Dubai • Robbie Klages — Co‑founder & Host, The Rollup • Andy C — Co‑founder & Host, The Rollup RAYAD Kamal Ayub on The Rollup: AI, Bitcoin & Resilient Capital Strategies for Global Markets RAYAD Kamal Ayub at Hong Kong Consensus Summit VIP Panel — insights on AI, Bitcoin, resilient capital and global investment strategy

Managing Director Rayad Kamal Ayub governance allocation: 30–40% ETFs, 20–30% ex‑S&P equities, 3–4% Bitcoin, with strategic AI and cyber infrastructure bets.

Preservation Is The Prerequisite For Opportunity; Patient Capital Sizes Innovation, Realises Gains, And Redeploys From Strength.” — RAYAD KAMAL AYUB

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAYAD Group Dubai today issued a strategic markets briefing following Managing Director Rayad Kamal Ayub ’s appearance on The Rollup, the digital‑asset and capital‑markets forum hosted by Robbie and Andy. The remarks articulate a measured, governance‑centric allocation framework that marries long‑duration stewardship with selective exposure to frontier technological and geopolitical inflections.Operating as a Dubai‑based family office and strategic investment platform on behalf of capital stewards from 11 Middle Eastern royal family offices, RAYAD Group foregrounds capital preservation as the indispensable precondition for compounding wealth across generations. Ayub delineated a core architecture designed to reconcile liquidity, diversification and asymmetric upside: roughly 30–40% in broadly diversified global ETFs to serve as a liquid, low‑friction core; 20–30% in international equities outside the S&P 500 to capture dislocated valuations in high‑conviction emerging markets; about 3–4% in Bitcoin as a governance‑sized asymmetric option; and targeted allocations to cybersecurity and communications infrastructure as structural, mission‑critical bets.“In an era where narratives accelerate faster than fundamentals, the custody of capital demands patience and institutional discipline,” Ayub said. “Innovation merits allocation, but only within frameworks that prioritise preservation, optionality and accountable rebalancing.”Ayub cautioned against conflating technological inevitability with attractive entry valuations. Drawing a parallel with the late‑1990s internet cycle, he argued that certain AI‑linked valuations reflect pricing of future cash flows that may not materialize for many issuers. The recommendation for institutional allocators is to preferentially target the enabling strata of the AI ecosystem — compute, energy, memory, semiconductors and connectivity — where structural bottlenecks can translate into durable economic moats.On emerging markets, Ayub articulated a nuanced, jurisdiction‑specific posture: China presents selective value contingent on credible stimulus; India displays heightened valuation risk amid frothy sentiment; Brazil offers tactical opportunities around electoral inflection points. He underscored macro anchors — U.S. interest‑rate trajectories and dollar liquidity — as principal determinants of cross‑border capital migration.Regarding Bitcoin, Ayub described RAYAD Group’s stance as deliberately institutional: modest core exposure, systematic profit realisations across 2025–2026, and disciplined rebalancing protocols to avoid undue concentration. Cybersecurity and secure communications were characterized as structural allocations tied to regulatory mandates, enterprise budgets and sovereign priorities, offering technology exposure aligned with resilience rather than speculative buoyancy.RAYAD Group’s discourse on The Rollup signals a broader recalibration: Middle Eastern family offices are engaging aggressively with digital assets and advanced technology themes, yet they do so through governance frameworks that privilege intergenerational capital durability over short‑term thematic fervour.About RAYAD Group DubaiRAYAD Group Dubai is a family office and strategic investment platform with interests across global ETFs, emerging‑market equities, cybersecurity infrastructure, communication technologies and calibrated digital‑asset exposure. The group manages cross‑border capital under a long‑horizon governance framework emphasizing preservation, disciplined growth and selective asymmetry.Media ContactRAYAD Group DubaiEmail: info@rayadgroup.comWebsite: https://www.rayadgroup.com Note to EditorsThis briefing is provided for editorial use. The views expressed are commentary and not investment advice. Supporting materials and links to the podcast appearance are available upon request.

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