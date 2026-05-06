High Performance Systems Announces Advanced Seamless Flooring for Commercial Restaurant Kitchens In the Tri-State Area

Restaurant Kitchen Flooring Epoxy Flooring Tri-State Contractor Commercial Kitchen Flooring Systems

High Performance Systems Announces Advanced Seamless Flooring

A seamless kitchen floor is more than just a surface; it’s a commitment to hygiene and professional standards that inspectors and staff recognize immediately.” — Jeffrey Smedley

MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Performance Systems , a leader in certified epoxy flooring since 1988, is proud to highlight its specialized commercial restaurant kitchen flooring systems. Designed for high-volume food service, these solutions deliver unmatched durability, safety, and hygiene for facilities in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.In an industry where downtime isn't an option, High Performance Systems offers rapid installation during off-hours or in phases, so your restaurant operations stay on track. The systems are specifically designed to address the most common failures in kitchen environments, including thermal shock, chemical erosion, and slip-and-fall hazards.*Key Features of the Restaurant Kitchen System Thermal Shock Resistance: Utilizing advanced chemistry with expansion coefficients matching the concrete substrate, these floors withstand constant hot and cold water washdowns without peeling or loosening.-Slip-Resistant Fryer Zones: Specialized high-traction textures remain effective even under constant exposure to grease and oil, ensuring an OSHA-compliant environment for staff.-Superior Hygiene: The seamless surface features integrated radius coving, creating a smooth transition from floor to wall that eliminates bacteria-harboring corners and simplifies cleaning.-Chemical Durability: Engineered to resist harsh industrial cleansers, the flooring retains its color and structural integrity over years of aggressive maintenance."A seamless kitchen floor is more than just a surface; it’s a commitment to hygiene and professional standards that inspectors and staff recognize immediately," said a spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "Our goal is to provide a long-term, state-of-the-art solution that lets restaurant owners focus on their craft, not their floors."High Performance Systems continues to set the standard for industrial and commercial flooring, specializing exclusively in non-residential projects to ensure the highest level of technical expertise for business owners.For more information or to request a free estimate, please contact High Performance Systems at 800-928-7220 or visit https://www.highperformancesystems.com About High Performance SystemsHeadquartered in Middlesex, NJ, High Performance Systems has been a certified epoxy flooring contractor since 1988. They provide high-performance flooring solutions for the pharmaceutical, automotive, warehouse, and food service industries throughout the Tri-State region.Media Contact:High Performance Systems436 Lincoln Blvd, Middlesex, NJ 08846800-928-7220sales@hpsflooring.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.