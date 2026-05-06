Morkare Natural Clinic, a Natural Hub for Women and Children in Australia, Clinches 2026 ThreeBestRated® Award
Health care and nature have been a part of my upbringing right from the get-go. My father used to always teach me about how plants work. I am always interested in holistic care. ”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With awareness of healthcare continuing to rise, people are increasingly seeking natural and alternative options to achieve a healthier lifestyle. While there are many options, naturopathy remains a significant approach that focuses on the root causes and promotes the healing of mind, body, and soul. In Brisbane, Morkare Natural Clinic proudly brings the essence of naturopathy to Australia and has been helping thousands of individuals across the nation lead a healthy life.
— Shenaz
Founded by Shenaz Morkas in 2005, the clinic has been widely recognised for its clinical expertise and compassionate, family-centered care. Opening a clinic where people can receive holistic care has always been a dream for her. Born into a family of doctors, Shenaz has naturally developed her passion for nature and holistic health care. After completing her medical degree in homeopathy, she studied homeopathic pharmacy along with surgery, gynecology, and other general medicines, bringing strong medical expertise in Naturopathy and Homeopathy.
“Health care and nature have been a part of my upbringing right from the get-go. My father used to always teach me about how plants work. I am always interested in holistic care,” said Shenaz.
Morkare Natural Clinic - Providing a Natural, Yet Scientific Approach
Morkare Natural Clinic consists of a team of five practitioners who are aligned with their core value: “integrative and holistic care for patients.” They have built their identity with their personalized care and science-backed, natural approach. They tailor their treatment to each individual with detailed data collected, including the patient's health history, digestion, hormones, previous medical history if applicable, sleep, diet, stress level and sensitivity. Combining all these factors, they first attempt to identify the underlying root cause of any illness. Then they devise personalized treatment plans combining naturopathy, herbal medicines, nutritional guidance, and homeopathy for their patients.
Shenaz said, “Our goal is to always identify the root cause of the health concerns rather than just managing symptoms. We really want to understand the person behind the symptoms. So many patients tell us that for the first time, someone has finally listened to them. They feel heard and they feel understood.”
Shenaz’s words are more than just words, as one of her satisfied patients shared, “We’ve been seeing Shenaz at Morkare for years, and she has truly transformed our family’s health. She takes the time to understand the root causes of our health concerns, which has made a lasting difference in our overall well-being. Her holistic approach has brought not just relief but real improvements to our lives.”
The Power of an Integrative Approach
At Morkare, healing is approached through a thoughtful combination of therapies:
>> Naturopathy - It helps restore balance of systems like digestion, hormones, and the immune system.
>> Homeopathy - It is one of the gentlest approaches. It works with children and sensitive patients to stimulate the body’s natural response, rather than irritating their immune system.
>> Nutrition - It provides fundamental building blocks for the body that are important in terms of healing.
Shenaz added, “Each therapy supports the body in a slightly different way. When we combine them thoughtfully and carefully, it gives wonderful results, supporting the body more comprehensively and patients’ long-term health goals.”
While providing natural approaches, Shenaz and her team ensure the treatment plan is not overwhelming, but simple, practical and achievable with ease for their patients. The plans are thoughtfully adjusted as needed, based on individual progress and improvement. Through step-by-step, clear guidance and consistent follow-ups during and post-treatment, they ensure patients' comfort and unwavering support throughout the journey. “Healing is a process, and our role is to guide patients step by step so they feel supported rather than feeling overwhelmed,” Shenaz said.
An Award for Morkare Natural Clinic’s Community Impact
Excellence naturally takes an individual to recognition. The combined efforts and high-quality services of Shenaz and her team at Morkare Natural Clinic have led them to win the 2026 ThreeBestRated® award, solidifying their position and the patient trust they have built over the years.
Shenaz expressed her words on winning the ThreeBestRated Award, “Being recognized and being supported by ThreeBestRated® is a wonderful honor for our clinic. It reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our patients place in us. For new patients, seeing that recognition often gives them confidence that we are a reputable and experienced clinic here in Brisbane, which is really meaningful to us.”
Morkare Natural Clinic provides treatments to children, including infants and newborns, women, and families through both in-clinic and telehealth consultations. For more information or to get in touch with the team, visit morkare.com.au.
Shenaz Morkas
Morkare Natural Clinic
+61 731725035
info@morkare.com.au
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Empowering Women & Children Through Naturopathy in Australia | Shenaz Morkas | 2026 Winner Awarded
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